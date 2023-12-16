Fans Are Losing It Over The Mahomes' New Holiday Picture
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' new Christmas family photo has caused quite a stir on social media.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas 2023, the happy couple has dedicated their spare time to getting into the holiday spirit. On November 30, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share their larger-than-life Christmas decorations, per Page Six. Some of the festive fixtures included a chrome life-size nutcracker, large stockings with each family member's name on them and a majestic Christmas tree. Brittany and Patrick also celebrated the Christmas season by partnering up with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company for its holiday campaign.
"This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment," the NFL star said, per People. Brittany echoed the sentiment, describing the collection as adorable and cozy. "We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set," she said. "SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond." While the happy group has been living its best Christmas life, their holiday-themed family photo has sparked mixed reactions from fans.
Fans tease Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' family Christmas photo
On December 15, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Patrick Mahomes and their children meeting Santa. "The most wonderful time of the year," her caption said. While the two lovebirds showcased mega-watt smiles alongside Kris Kringle, their daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, didn't look so amused. Shortly after posting, fans flocked to the comment section to share their unfiltered thoughts on the Mahomes' awkward family photo. One person wrote, "OMG Adorable and Sterling's expression is PRICELESS... have fun with these little ones on the 24th and 25th!" Another fan commented. "I think the kids aren't so sure about Santa, but you and Patrick look happy to see him. Really awesome family picture!!! Hope all of you have a Very Merry Christmas."
Their Christmas photo isn't the first time Sterling has had an unimpressed reaction to Santa. Back in December 2022, Brittany shared a heartwarming picture of her and Patrick celebrating the holidays with a different Father Christmas impersonator. While the adorable snapshot featured Sterling on Santa's lap, Brittany revealed that the former wasn't a huge fan. "We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream," her caption read, alongside a laughing emoji.
The Mahomes family has always gone all out for Christmas
Even though Sterling and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III may not be big fans of Santa, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have ensured their children enjoy the Christmas season in the past. In a December 2022 interview with 610 Sports Radio Show "The Drive," Patrick opened up about the presents he bought for his kids, which included books and a golf cart set. "They got all types of different things. Sterling's favorite thing, though, was books. She got new books. She likes me to read books to her, so she's pretty hyped about it," Patrick revealed.
At the time, Bronze was only a few weeks old, with Brittany giving birth to their youngest child on November 28, 2022. "We got her all these cool toys, and kitchen sets, and golf carts, and all these different cool things, and the first thing she saw was the books, and that's what she went to," he continued.
Patrick also offered further insight into Sterling's feelings about Santa, noting she wasn't too scared of him when they attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party. "But she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot, so we had to make sure we keep her away from him until at least she gets a little older," he added.