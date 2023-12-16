Fans Are Losing It Over The Mahomes' New Holiday Picture

Even though Sterling and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III may not be big fans of Santa, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have ensured their children enjoy the Christmas season in the past. In a December 2022 interview with 610 Sports Radio Show "The Drive," Patrick opened up about the presents he bought for his kids, which included books and a golf cart set. "They got all types of different things. Sterling's favorite thing, though, was books. She got new books. She likes me to read books to her, so she's pretty hyped about it," Patrick revealed.

At the time, Bronze was only a few weeks old, with Brittany giving birth to their youngest child on November 28, 2022. "We got her all these cool toys, and kitchen sets, and golf carts, and all these different cool things, and the first thing she saw was the books, and that's what she went to," he continued.

Patrick also offered further insight into Sterling's feelings about Santa, noting she wasn't too scared of him when they attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party. "But she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot, so we had to make sure we keep her away from him until at least she gets a little older," he added.