How Much Money Did Paris Hilton Get From Her Famous Sex Tape?

As an heir to the Conrad Hilton hotel fortune, Paris Hilton grew up in the lap of luxury, wanting for nothing. Still, the socialite longed for fame and fortune on her own terms. And, in 2001, Paris got what she wished for after a sex tape she made with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked. It may not have been the vehicle to fame she was hoping for, but there's no doubt that Paris' sex tape catapulted her to stardom and set her on the road to building her own empire.

Paris was already a Holywood "it" girl when the tape surfaced. She was regularly pictured falling out of limos and staggering out of the hottest clubs in town. She had even scored her own reality TV show, "The Simple Life," with fellow rich kid and BFF Nicole Richie. However, it was Paris' sex tape scandal that really sealed the fame deal — at an incredibly high price.

"It was extremely painful. I did not want to leave my house. I was just so depressed and so humiliated," Paris told The Guardian. Despite being a victim of what was essentially revenge porn, Paris became the subject of ridicule and scorn. "People assume 'she's a s***' just because of one thing that happened to me," she told Piers Morgan. "It's hard; I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life." But let's cut to the chase. How much money did Paris make from the tape?