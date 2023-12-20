Strange Things About Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had their first official date on March 8, 1992, and, as she explained on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023, "We've never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location or his mother was ill for a bit." Few couples could make such a claim, especially after three decades together, which really highlights how special their bond is. However, as SJP told Stern, they actually avoided each other at first.

The pair met serendipitously at the movies when she joined her brother and his friend who, in turn, decided to bring along his bestie, Matthew Broderick. The foursome got pizza and watched "The Fisher King," and the future couple chatted about their mutual acquaintance, screenwriter Andrew Bergman. As SJP explained, Bergman had actually told her she should meet Broderick while telling "The Producers" star the same thing. And he was onto something. As Broderick told Andy Cohen in 2022, when they finally met, it was love at first sight. "I saw her walking down the street, and thought, 'That's it,'" he shared.

Parker, who had seen all of Broderick's movies, was also quickly smitten. "He was, I thought, so beautiful and handsome and charming," she told Stern, but revealed she avoided him for a while. "We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal and we stayed away from one another," she shared. "We understood that we had to do right by the other people and break up officially."