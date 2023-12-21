The Truth About Reese Witherspoon's Son, Deacon Reese Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe became one of the defining couples of the late '90s thanks to both their on-screen relationship in the teen classic "Cruel Intentions" and their relationship in real life. And while their story didn't have an entirely happy ending — they split after seven years of marriage in 2007 — they did welcome two children into the world.

And their genes are clearly super strong. Just like older sister Ava Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe is instantly recognizable as the A-listers' offspring. But unlike his sibling, a doppelganger for the "Legally Blonde" actor, the aspiring musician somehow resembles both mom and dad.

Of course, there's more to Deacon than his photogenic appearance and Hollywood star parents, even if the 'nepo baby' label will no doubt follow him around for the rest of his life. From Deacon's college beginnings and famous friends to his love life and fashion sense, here's a look at the real Deacon Phillippe.