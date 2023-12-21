The Stunning Transformation Of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has been a fixture in Hollywood's pantheon of stars for so long that it's easy to forget how young she was when she first started out. Born in 1990, just outside of Louisville, Kentucky, Lawrence was still a youngster when she began displaying an ambition to become an actor. So passionate was she that her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was a teenager so she could pursue her dream.

Clearly, that dream came true — and then some. These days, Lawrence is both a highly respected actor and a huge box office draw, as comfortable headlining huge franchise films as she is in intimate indie films. Balancing those dual tracks of her acting career was part of a natural evolution as she came to better understand herself while navigating her 20s, along with gaining the Hollywood savvy to take the reins and steer her career in the direction she wanted. "I feel like something really clicked when I was 25," Lawrence told Vanity Fair. "It's not as scary to say what you mean anymore. Remember how scary that used to be? Like, 'What if they think I'm mad at them?' Now it's like, 'They better think I'm mad!'"

All that personal growth has taken place out in the open as Lawrence — who celebrated her 33rd birthday in 2023 — charted a course that's led to multiple Oscar nominations and worldwide stardom. To relive that amazing journey, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Jennifer Lawrence.