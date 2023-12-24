The Clear Sign Exes Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Still Get Along

Twi-hards across the globe were crushed back in 2012, when Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up. It certainly didn't help that the lead-up to the split was particularly scandalous. However, these former lovebirds get on great.

As a couple, Stewart and Pattinson went out of their way to keep their romance private. In fact, it was really only in 2012 that it became completely clear they were together, with the couple pictured partaking in PDA in May (via People) Two months later, Pattinson even told BlackBook that Stewart was different to every other romantic partner he'd been with (via E! News). However, just days after Pattinson's comments to BlackBook were published, Stewart would refer to Pattinson by name for the very first time ... while confessing to making out with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director.

In a statement to People after Us Weekly published pictures of Stewart and Rupert Sanders kissing, she wrote, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob." Two days later, Marie Claire reported that Pattinson had moved out of their Los Feliz home.

Even after the scandal, the couple went on to reconcile briefly, before officially parting ways in 2013. However, that's not to say they're on bad terms today. In fact, as "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke revealed, the former lovebirds reunited in a very fun way as recently as May 2023.