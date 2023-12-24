The Clear Sign Exes Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Still Get Along
Twi-hards across the globe were crushed back in 2012, when Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up. It certainly didn't help that the lead-up to the split was particularly scandalous. However, these former lovebirds get on great.
As a couple, Stewart and Pattinson went out of their way to keep their romance private. In fact, it was really only in 2012 that it became completely clear they were together, with the couple pictured partaking in PDA in May (via People) Two months later, Pattinson even told BlackBook that Stewart was different to every other romantic partner he'd been with (via E! News). However, just days after Pattinson's comments to BlackBook were published, Stewart would refer to Pattinson by name for the very first time ... while confessing to making out with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director.
In a statement to People after Us Weekly published pictures of Stewart and Rupert Sanders kissing, she wrote, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob." Two days later, Marie Claire reported that Pattinson had moved out of their Los Feliz home.
Even after the scandal, the couple went on to reconcile briefly, before officially parting ways in 2013. However, that's not to say they're on bad terms today. In fact, as "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke revealed, the former lovebirds reunited in a very fun way as recently as May 2023.
Kristen showed up to Robert's birthday party
In an interview with Josh Horowitz for the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the original "Twilight" film (and cast both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson), shared that she had crashed Pattinson's birthday party in May 2023. However, she wasn't the only one to do so. Speaking of her unexpected attendance alongside Pattinson's "Mickey 17" co-star, Toni Collette, she laughed, "We had a fun thing — and then Kristen crashed it, too!"
That's not to say Stewart simply arrived unannounced, though. Later on in the interview, Hardwicke added that Stewart had checked to see if her ex-boyfriend was comfortable with her being at the party before coming in. Clearly, Pattinson wasn't fazed, and welcomed her to the event — something Hardwicke hinted to as being a testament to his character. Another thing Hardwicke shared? She'd love to reunite with Pattinson and Stewart professionally in future (TBD if the exes would be as open to that, though).
It's worth noting that Pattinson's birthday party isn't the only social occasion the exes have been spotted at together post-split. Back in 2018, E! News reported that they were both present at Lily Rose Depp's birthday party. What's more, the former couple was even spotted chatting outside, one on one. It's pretty clear, then, that these two have been amicable for quite some time.
They've both had kind things to say about each other
In addition to spending time together on the odd occasion, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have also spoken warmly about one another in the years since they broke up.
In a 2019 interview with Variety, Stewart was visibly thrilled talking about Pattinson playing the titular character in "The Batman." She beamed, "Ah, man, I feel like he's the only guy who could play that part, I'm so ... I am so happy for him, it's crazy." A few months later, in an interview for "The Howard Stern Show," Stewart once again gushed over her ex, making a point of noting that he was a great guy.
As for Pattinson himself, he's also had kind words for Stewart. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2014, he shared that he and Stewart kept in touch. Likewise, in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, he reiterated that they were friendly (via Elle). That said, don't expect him to release a tell-all on their post-split dynamic any time soon (read: ever). Pattinson also told the outlet that he felt very strongly about keeping his private life close to his chest. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude," he mused. Well, even if we'll ever know all the details, we're just glad to know the "Twilight" exes are on good terms!