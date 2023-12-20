Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' Already Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Nicki Minaj — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj — has provided the best for her son Papa Bear, who was born in 2020. Of course, according to Wealthy Gorilla, Minaj is the richest female rap star in the world, beating out even the likes of Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah. But as Minaj revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith during an Interview Magazine feature, an influx of wealth doesn't guarantee long-term financial stability. "I vowed I would never be one of these Black women, these men, these Black rappers that make all this money and then have nothing to leave for their kid," Minaj said in October 2022.
Fortunately, Minaj's $150 million net worth makes her adequately equipped to spoil her little Papa Bear as long as she wants. And she's already started! For example, Minaj moved them into a $19.5 million Hidden Hills home in 2022, according to Dirt (via VIBE). The massive home came with ten bathrooms, eight bedrooms, and some dreamy features, including a spa and a cabana. When the mom and son duo isn't lounging around their personal oasis, they're flying the friendly skies in Minaj's Gulfstream G5 private jet, which cost her at least $43 million, according to Auto Evolution. Of course, Papa Bear's entire existence — including his Fendi and Burberry doused wardrobe — is lavish.
Papa Bear's birthdays command attention
Nicki Minaj makes huge deals about Papa Bear's birthdays — as any good mother would. The only difference is that she has more than enough money to make all of her baby boy's dreams come true. And trust, she has! In 2021, Minaj threw Papa Bear a birthday party centered around Kung Fu Panda. The beloved rapper shared all the details on Instagram — including the adorable photos of herself, Papa Bear, and her husband, Kenneth Perry. Papa Bear also had some big names attend his party, including Tamar Braxton, Brandy, and Cassie.
Minaj stepped things up a notch for Papa Bear's second birthday. In 2022, Minaj threw Papa Bear a Minions-themed bash in the backyard of her gorgeous estate, which overlooked a breathtaking mountain range. But she had a little assistance this time. "Next. Level. So grateful to Edgar & his team..." posted Minaj to Instagram about the planners responsible for the gorgeous party setup. As for all of the activities, well, Minaj checked off pretty much every single box imaginable. "So beautiful. Ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting, etc," she added.
Nicki Minaj's famous friends spoil Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj's celeb friends also spoil Papa Bear from time to time. For instance, Lil Wayne spent a small fortune on gifts for Papa Bear's first birthday party. And the gifts were to die for! Minaj boasted about Lil Wayne's generosity in her since-deleted Instagram stories. "@liltunechi I just opened the bags & I'm in shock," she shared. "I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG," Minaj added about the stockpile of gifts, which mainly consisted of more designer clothes for the little fashion star. Meanwhile, Diddy took care of the alcohol tab for the adult attendees by gifting Minaj and co. with premium vodka and tequila.
Of course, these aren't the only celebs who've given gifts in Papa Bear's honor. In 2021, Beyonce sent Nicki Minaj a promotional bundle for her Ivy Park athleisure line and included some outfits for her son. "Look at all the sexy things here from the queen," Minaj posted to Instagram. 'The last time Beyonce sent some Ivy Park stuff, the orange wardrobe, I didn't get a chance to wear it because I was flying out that day to New York, and by the time I got back, I was heavily pregnant, and I didn't wanna tell nobody. But look who got himself some stuff, too. Papa Bear." Minaj also revealed that she refers to The Queen as "Aunty B," which may be the most impressive part of the haul.