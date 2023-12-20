Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' Already Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Nicki Minaj — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj — has provided the best for her son Papa Bear, who was born in 2020. Of course, according to Wealthy Gorilla, Minaj is the richest female rap star in the world, beating out even the likes of Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah. But as Minaj revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith during an Interview Magazine feature, an influx of wealth doesn't guarantee long-term financial stability. "I vowed I would never be one of these Black women, these men, these Black rappers that make all this money and then have nothing to leave for their kid," Minaj said in October 2022.

Fortunately, Minaj's $150 million net worth makes her adequately equipped to spoil her little Papa Bear as long as she wants. And she's already started! For example, Minaj moved them into a $19.5 million Hidden Hills home in 2022, according to Dirt (via VIBE). The massive home came with ten bathrooms, eight bedrooms, and some dreamy features, including a spa and a cabana. When the mom and son duo isn't lounging around their personal oasis, they're flying the friendly skies in Minaj's Gulfstream G5 private jet, which cost her at least $43 million, according to Auto Evolution. Of course, Papa Bear's entire existence — including his Fendi and Burberry doused wardrobe — is lavish.