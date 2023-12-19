Norman Lear's Cause Of Death Is So Sad

Weeks after the TV producer's passing at 101, Norman Lear's cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, who has obtained the "All in the Family" creator's death certificate, Lear died of heart issues. While his official cause of death was attributed to cardiac arrest, the document also made note of congestive heart failure.

Previously, Lear's publicist told Variety that he "died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes." The producer's family released a statement, saying, "Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather ... We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being."

The day after his death, Lear's family announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Norman Lear, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end." The producer leaves behind six children and four grandchildren.