Marion Jones Has Had Quite The Transformation

According to Marion Jones' mother, Marion Toler, her daughter wasn't quite like other children when she was growing up — the future track star possessed both a rebellious streak and an above-average enthusiasm. "She was the type of child who would say, 'If I don't get this or that, I'm going to jump off this ledge,'" Toler recalled in their joint interview with SI. "... I knew that she would defy me, test me, and there were many rebellions. But I decided that she was special, that I had to find a way to nurture these qualities, not beat them out of her."

One of those trying moments came in grade school when Toler once received a call that Jones was nowhere to be found. "What do you mean, missing?" a not-so-perturbed Toler had told the school staff member on the other end of the line, as she revealed in a 1993 chat with the Los Angeles Times. A search for Jones eventually ended on the track within minutes of her reported disappearance. Jones had been too busy playing games at recess to hear the sound of the bell. That state of oblivion eventually became synonymous with Jones during her track and field career, such that she'd have no recollection of the gun going off at the beginning of her races.