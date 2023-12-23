The Funny Reason Hugh Grant Has Given Up Rom-Coms For Good

Once upon a time, Hugh Grant was the face of the romantic comedy genre. However, in more recent years, that's shifted — and no, it's no coincidence. According to the actor himself, he no longer fits the bill, physically, to play the leading man in a rom-com, and he's accepted that with good humor.

In the '90s and right through the aughts, Grant personified the rom-com genre. After all, this is a man who was part of "Notting Hill," the holiday classic "Love Actually," the "Bridget Jones" series, and countless other romantic comedies. And on top of being the star of the genre, he's also said he loves the lightness it brings viewers. As he pointed out in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (via Vanity Fair), "Everyone gets prizes for being deep and dark and serious — but actually it's quite difficult to do light and entertaining and charming."

It may have come as a surprise to many, then, that in more recent years, Grant has taken on a number of darker projects, with films like "Cloud Atlas" and "The Gentlemen" and TV miniseries like "The Undoing," co-starring Nicole Kidman, and "A Very English Scandal." However, for Grant himself, it's not that much of a shock. As he quipped in an interview with his former rom-com co-star Drew Barrymore, he doesn't think his current look is especially conducive to a romantic role.