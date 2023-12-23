The Cosmetic Procedures RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Admits To Getting
The cast members of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" have been open about the big bucks they spend on their looks. In a season 4 episode of the Bravo reality show, series star Lisa Barlow revealed that she spends $60,000 a year on hair and makeup services alone. "I get my makeup done daily," Barlow said. "My makeup artist is on retainer. It's not just when I'm on girls' trips, it's not when I'm hanging out — it's for me to go to the grocery store."
However, Barlow draws the line at cosmetic procedures for beauty upkeep. "I'm really anti-injections, for me," the Vida tequila founder told "Good Things Utah" in 2020 (per Life & Style)."Like, whoever wants to get them, get them. But like my forehead moves."
For co-star Whitney Rose, it's a different story. The "RHOSLC" star shared details on a procedure she underwent that goes way beyond Botox — and she spilled on why she decided to have it done.
Whitney Rose had a 'mommy makeover' and more
Whitney Rose shares two children, Bobbie and Brooks, with her husband Justin. In June 2021, she posted on Instagram to reveal that she had gotten a "mommy makeover" to get back to her pre-baby body. In the post (per BravoTV.com), she shared photos of her stomach two weeks after a surgical procedure to tighten it up. "I was blessed to bring two beautiful babies into this world and I am so proud of my body and how hard it worked to get Bobbie and Brooks here," she wrote.
The "RHOSLC" star added that while she tried to work out to get her stomach back to its original state, she was unable to regain her "core" due to a condition called diastasis recti. Rose explained that her abdominal muscles "separated from pregnancy," and she ultimately sought help from a surgeon to repair her stomach. "I am blown away by his work and how fast my body is healing," she told fans at the time.
Rose previously admitted to other cosmetic tweaks. At the "RHOSLC" Season 1 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Rose and her co-stars what work they'd had done. "I have everything. I have Botox, filler in my lips," Rose replied (per BravoTV.com), before clarifying that her breasts are "natural." She did admit to host Andy Cohen that her breasts were "higher" than they were when she filmed a bikini scene earlier in the season.
Other RHOSLC stars have talked about cosmetic procedures they've had
"RHOSLC" star Heather Gay owns the Salt Lake City medi-spa Beauty Lab + Laser, so she has access to a long list of cosmetic procedures and enhancements. In October 2022, she told Page Six she regularly gets Botox, lip filler and the collagen stimulator Sculptra. "I get every damn thing that comes across the menu. And I get it all for free because I'm the owner," Gay said.
Co-star Meredith Marks has also addressed plastic surgery rumors. In a 2020 Instagram story (per BravoTV.com), she confirmed, "I have not had any plastic surgery on my face." Marks admitted that she does like to get "a little bit of Botox, but it needs to be done properly." Referring to her forehead, she went on to explain, "You see, I have movement." The mom of three added that she is "not a fan of filler."
Meanwhile, former "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah once claimed that all the women in Salt Like City get "boob jobs" and "vagina rejuvenation" whether they cop to it or not. "If they are saying they're not, they're lying," Shah told Page Six in 2020. "I wish people would be more open, because I just want to know where to go ... 'Hey, you want an eyebrow lift? You want Botox? You want your lips injected? Here's where you go.' I wish somebody would tell me that, because I'll be honest with you, I didn't wake up like this."