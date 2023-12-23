The Cosmetic Procedures RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Admits To Getting

The cast members of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" have been open about the big bucks they spend on their looks. In a season 4 episode of the Bravo reality show, series star Lisa Barlow revealed that she spends $60,000 a year on hair and makeup services alone. "I get my makeup done daily," Barlow said. "My makeup artist is on retainer. It's not just when I'm on girls' trips, it's not when I'm hanging out — it's for me to go to the grocery store."

However, Barlow draws the line at cosmetic procedures for beauty upkeep. "I'm really anti-injections, for me," the Vida tequila founder told "Good Things Utah" in 2020 (per Life & Style)."Like, whoever wants to get them, get them. But like my forehead moves."

For co-star Whitney Rose, it's a different story. The "RHOSLC" star shared details on a procedure she underwent that goes way beyond Botox — and she spilled on why she decided to have it done.