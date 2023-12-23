The Rigorous Training Taylor Swift Endured For The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift adopted a laxer approach for her previous tours, but she knew The Eras Tour required more prep. "I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot," Swift revealed during a feature with TIME. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she said. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs." Swift also utilized the expertise of the Dogpound Gym, who advised her on strength training and conditioning. Plus, Swift made sure to go over her choreography for three months. "I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought," she added. Lastly, Swift abstained from alcohol, knowing she didn't want to perform The Eras shows with a hangover.

Swift's tour prep didn't stop once The Eras tour kicked off in March of 2023. X17OnlineVideo captured exclusive footage of Swift in October as she arrived at a private session at the Dogpound gym. In true Swift fashion, the videographers had trouble getting a clear shot of her as she was tucked snugly in the backseat of her car. They also caught footage of Swift leaving the gym, as an off-camera man added valuable commentary. "They closed the gym down just for her for one hour," he said. Well, of course, they did.