The Rigorous Training Taylor Swift Endured For The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift went through rigorous training to prepare for The Eras tour, which became the most profitable tour of 2023, per Forbes. And she's not even done yet. Swift has international dates spanning the entire length of 2024, and Forbes is predicting she'll take the top spot then, as well. Unsurprisingly, The Eras Tour has pushed Swift towards billionaire-ville — and that's without accounting for her "The Eras Tour" film ticket sales, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, eclipsed $250 million, as of November.
Price-gouging resellers aside, Swift's most expensive tickets set fans back around $450 per The Los Angeles Times, so she had to play a mind-boggling amount of shows to achieve these results. According to Variety, The Eras tour will include 52 U.S. dates by the time the tour concludes. Swift's international dates, of course, will push the sum even higher. A tour of this magnitude — which features musical numbers from every stage of her illustrious career and tops out at three hours every night — would be challenging for anyone to keep up with. Fortunately, Swift adopted a bit of self-discipline and expert advice to prepare.
Taylor Swift made big sacrifices
Taylor Swift adopted a laxer approach for her previous tours, but she knew The Eras Tour required more prep. "I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot," Swift revealed during a feature with TIME. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she said. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs." Swift also utilized the expertise of the Dogpound Gym, who advised her on strength training and conditioning. Plus, Swift made sure to go over her choreography for three months. "I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought," she added. Lastly, Swift abstained from alcohol, knowing she didn't want to perform The Eras shows with a hangover.
Swift's tour prep didn't stop once The Eras tour kicked off in March of 2023. X17OnlineVideo captured exclusive footage of Swift in October as she arrived at a private session at the Dogpound gym. In true Swift fashion, the videographers had trouble getting a clear shot of her as she was tucked snugly in the backseat of her car. They also caught footage of Swift leaving the gym, as an off-camera man added valuable commentary. "They closed the gym down just for her for one hour," he said. Well, of course, they did.
Taylor Swift struggled in Brazil
Taylor Swift was struggling to catch her breath in Brazil.— Hotist (@TheHotist) November 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ZIhhSvXZyz
Taylor Swift had to be in excellent health to survive dozens of three-hour-long shows, but training can only do so much to combat the elements. Unfortunately, Swift — like any other mortal — struggled during the Brazilian leg of her The Eras tour, where temperatures hovered around 100 degrees, per ET. It's no wonder that fans captured a video of Swift taking erratic breaths and struggling to contain her composure during one of her Brazil shows. Ultimately, Swift made it through the extreme temps.
Swift's fans, however, suffered a much more tragic fate as they battled the elevated temperatures, which claimed the life of one of her devoted fans. As ET noted, a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides reportedly died from heat-induced cardiac arrest. Benevide's death eventually prompted Swift to postpone the reminder of her Brazilian shows. "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift posted to Instagram. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio." She continued, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."