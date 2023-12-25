Britney Spears' Youngest Son Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now

In the early aughts, Britney Spears was hounded by swarms of crazed paparazzi wherever she went, desperate to capture her every movement. Given the insane level of press intrusion she was subjected to, it's a marvel that her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, managed to escape the media glare. Mostly, they grew up in relative obscurity, living with their dad, Kevin Federline, his wife, Victoria Prince, and their half-siblings in Los Angeles. But now, Spears' youngest son, Jayden, is stepping into the spotlight.

Growing up in front of the cameras from a young age, Spears' mental health struggles have been painfully public. Sadly, over time, bouts of mental illness impacted Spears' relationship with her sons, whom she is currently estranged from. The gap between Spears, Sean, and Jayden increased in May 2023 when the teens moved to Hawaii. "It's an opportunity for Kevin, and his wife, and the boys [who are ready] to get away from the L.A. microscope," Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People.

Meanwhile, Jayden sat down for an interview for the British channel ITV in 2022 and said that he hopes to repair things with his mom one day. "I 100% think this can be fixed, of course," Jayden said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort, but I really want to see her again." When he reunites with Spears, she will be shocked by how much her youngest son has grown up, as Jayden is almost unrecognizable these days.