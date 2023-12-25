Britney Spears' Youngest Son Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now
In the early aughts, Britney Spears was hounded by swarms of crazed paparazzi wherever she went, desperate to capture her every movement. Given the insane level of press intrusion she was subjected to, it's a marvel that her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, managed to escape the media glare. Mostly, they grew up in relative obscurity, living with their dad, Kevin Federline, his wife, Victoria Prince, and their half-siblings in Los Angeles. But now, Spears' youngest son, Jayden, is stepping into the spotlight.
Growing up in front of the cameras from a young age, Spears' mental health struggles have been painfully public. Sadly, over time, bouts of mental illness impacted Spears' relationship with her sons, whom she is currently estranged from. The gap between Spears, Sean, and Jayden increased in May 2023 when the teens moved to Hawaii. "It's an opportunity for Kevin, and his wife, and the boys [who are ready] to get away from the L.A. microscope," Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People.
Meanwhile, Jayden sat down for an interview for the British channel ITV in 2022 and said that he hopes to repair things with his mom one day. "I 100% think this can be fixed, of course," Jayden said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort, but I really want to see her again." When he reunites with Spears, she will be shocked by how much her youngest son has grown up, as Jayden is almost unrecognizable these days.
Jayden James gets candid
Jayden James and his older brother Sean Preston Federline have kept a low profile over the past few years. So, it's a shock to see how much Jayden has grown up. The 17-year-old was with his dad, Kevin Federline, for the ITV interview, and he's gone from a boy to a young man, seemingly in the blink of an eye. In the sit-down, Jayden, who had a section of his bobbed hair pulled up into a top knot and was dressed in a black sweater, showed off his skills at the piano. "We've got a young Hans Zimmer right here," Kevin quipped.
Jayden requested the interview to clear the air regarding his estrangement from his mom, Britney Spears. He talked about the moment he realized Britney was a superstar, sharing that he saw her on TV performing in front of a huge crowd. It inspired him to pursue a music career himself. However, Jayden is candid about the effects of his mom's fame on himself and Sean as young kids. "We both have been through so much pressure in the past that [Hawaii] is our safe place now, he explained. "To process all the emotional trauma that we've been through. To heal. To heal mentally."
There is no doubt Britney's sons have endured an emotional rollercoaster, and not just because of her struggles. Per The U.S. Sun, Kevin took out a restraining order against their grandfather, Jamie Spears, in 2019 after a disagreement with Sean.
Flying solo
In the interview, Jayden Federline admitted he hadn't seen his mom, Britney Spears, since spring 2022. He said that he and his brother, Sean Preston Federline, had struggled to deal with the super sexy content Spears regularly posted on Instagram following the end of her conservatorship. Jayden said he believed his mom had turned to social media to get attention. "This has gone on for years and years," Jayden shared. "There's a high chance this is never really going to stop." The teen said that music had become his "therapy."
Sadly for Spears, in addition to her sons, she has also lost her husband, Sam Asghari. The couple, who met in 2016 and married in June 2022, separated in July 2023. Asghari filed for divorce a month later. "S*** happens," he posted on Instagram Stories (via People), explaining they had decided to "end our journey."
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... six years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked, but ... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain anymore, honestly," Spears wrote on Instagram (via The Guardian). Adding to the sadness, the May 2023 documentary "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom" claimed she was suffering "big problems" since being released from her conservatorship. It alleged Spears had gotten "physical" with Asghari and that people close to her "fear for her safety."