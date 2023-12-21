Why Olivia Dunne Thinks She's Banned On TikTok

Gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne thinks there's some funny business going on with her TikTok account. Unfortunately, Dunne — who's currently in a relationship with baseball star Paul Skenes — believes that TikTok has shadowbanned her popular account, which has over 7.8 million followers and has racked up nearly 420 million views during its lifetime. Dunne — who makes a great living from social media — usually makes video content revolving around her athletic career, romantic life, and many other interests. These videos typically yield at least a million viewers, though she can reach that several times over. For example, Dunne's November 16 hair filter video has eight million views. But something's changed in Dunne's eyes — and she's not pleased about it.

Dunne made the announcement on TikTok, according to Deadline. In December, Dunne pondered if TikTok was artificially deflating her usually astronomical views. And while TikTok has yet to respond directly to Dunne's claims that they're sabotaging her account, their spokesperson provided a general statement to Fox News when questioned about Dunne's comments. For starters, TikTok outright denied shadowbanning any of its user's accounts, which must include Dunne's. The outlet also detailed the company's rules about limiting content and accounts that violate its terms of service, though there's no way to know if that could potentially apply to Dunne.