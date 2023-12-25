Bethenny Frankel's Shadiest Comments About Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel was one of the longest-running stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and naturally, she and producer Andy Cohen became close over the years. As the OG of the franchise, fans watched Frankel build her business from scratch and become a huge mogul, all while using "RHONY" as a platform. After Season 3, the Skinnygirl founder left for a few years and returned in 2015, only to leave for good ahead of Season 12.

Since her departure, Frankel has shaded the franchise. When asked why Season 13 was so awful, she tweeted, "Lol this is not about me. Teams sometimes have s***** seasons ... sometimes it's the players, sometimes it's the coaching or a combination." That's why Cohen was "surprised" when Frankel launched her "Real Housewives" rewatch podcast, "ReWives with Bethenny Frankel."

Cohen stated on his SiriusXM show, "I was surprised at that because she's been trashing the show for the last three years." He went on to say that Frankel had called the franchise "toxic and every bad thing you can think of." The former housewife addressed his comments on "Today" and said that they were still "pals" but that he was probably not too happy about her podcast. Despite claiming that they were close, Frankel continued to shade Cohen in the media and it looks like their friendship wasn't as strong as it seemed.