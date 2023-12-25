Bethenny Frankel's Shadiest Comments About Andy Cohen
Bethenny Frankel was one of the longest-running stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and naturally, she and producer Andy Cohen became close over the years. As the OG of the franchise, fans watched Frankel build her business from scratch and become a huge mogul, all while using "RHONY" as a platform. After Season 3, the Skinnygirl founder left for a few years and returned in 2015, only to leave for good ahead of Season 12.
Since her departure, Frankel has shaded the franchise. When asked why Season 13 was so awful, she tweeted, "Lol this is not about me. Teams sometimes have s***** seasons ... sometimes it's the players, sometimes it's the coaching or a combination." That's why Cohen was "surprised" when Frankel launched her "Real Housewives" rewatch podcast, "ReWives with Bethenny Frankel."
Cohen stated on his SiriusXM show, "I was surprised at that because she's been trashing the show for the last three years." He went on to say that Frankel had called the franchise "toxic and every bad thing you can think of." The former housewife addressed his comments on "Today" and said that they were still "pals" but that he was probably not too happy about her podcast. Despite claiming that they were close, Frankel continued to shade Cohen in the media and it looks like their friendship wasn't as strong as it seemed.
Bethenny Frankel felt ambushed by Andy Cohen
It seemed all was well between Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" following their public spat about "ReWives." Both Frankel and Cohen agreed it wasn't that deep, but the former "RHONY" star accused the producer of addressing it publicly without talking directly to her. Cohen then called Frankel out for describing the show as "boring" and "toxic," which the reality star found herself having to defend.
After the tense exchange, Frankel took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the episode. She addressed her efforts to unionize reality television to protect other stars, claiming that Cohen's first priorities are Bravo and the "Real Housewives" franchise. "That's the realm that he protects. Those are the secrets that he keeps," she continued. "The first time I ever heard him say something not directly to me but in public was about 'ReWives' when he said negative things about 'ReWives' and then I went on his show and felt ambushed."
While she had refrained from speaking about Cohen or the show negatively in the past, she spoke up in her video about being forced into uncomfortable situations and feeling unsafe while starring on "RHONY." Seemingly alluding to Jill Zarin's late husband's funeral, Frankel revealed that she had learned she wasn't supposed to be there and told the camera, "It felt like exploitation without compensation."
Bethenny Frankel doesn't consider Andy Cohen her real friend
Since leaving "RHONY," Bethenny Frankel has not held back on how she feels about Andy Cohen. "I think this whole time I thought that Andy and I were kinda really friends because we text back and forth but ... I've been to his house once for a Christmas party 10 years ago. Every time we're together we're only talking about the housewives," she stated on her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."
Although she first considered him more than just a colleague, she now thinks their relationship was surface-level all along. "You know what your real friends are like so I'm in this hybrid world where I think we both don't like each other but we're both playing this game," she continued. Frankel also slammed Cohen for asking "problematic" questions on "WWHL" and suggesting that while the network protects him, the ones who bear the brunt are the reality stars.
Frankel blasted Cohen for asking another problematic question during his "WWHL" show, when he asked whose house was the cheapest and then shaded Gina Kirschenheiter's "casita." As reported by Page Six, Frankel shared the clip on her Instagram Story with the words, "Is this why housewives steal & go bankrupt to look rich? Or get made fun of for owning your home." Fans are taking notice, and it looks like the "Skinnygirl Cocktails" author has put a huge spotlight on Cohen with her public shades.
Bethenny Frankel called Andy Cohen out for seemingly mocking racism
In October, Vanity Fair shared an exposé on the world of the "Real Housewives" that spoke about the excessive drinking and the alleged racist comments made by Ramona Singer that led to the franchise's demise. Bravo fan page Watch What Crappens posted on Instagram, "Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist." Andy Cohen replied to the post with a laughing emoji. "[Andy's] belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion, which is really shocking honestly, especially right now," Frankel claimed during a November 2 episode of her "ReWives" podcast (via Us Weekly). "I think he probably just thinks he's invincible," she continued.
After shading Cohen numerous times in the media, it seems Frankel wants to make amends with her former Bravo boss. In an episode of "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," she recalled seeing Cohen sitting with a friend at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert and stated, "It's too soon, you know for both of us I'm sure, but it's like, I know that we both have fond memories and it's confusing all around." She went on to say that she has no grudge against him and added, "It's the holidays and feeling sentimental. There's no reason to, like, burn everything down to the ground."