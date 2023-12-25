The Heartbreaking True Story Of Aaron And Nick Carter's Sister, Bobbie Jean

The following article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.

In the latest tragic chapter of the musical family, Bobbie Jean Carter died suddenly at age 41 on the morning of December 23, 2023. Her devastated mother, Jane Carter Schneck, released a statement via TMZ explaining she would give a more detailed response after taking time to process her loss. "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean, also known as "BJ," was one of eight Carter siblings and stepsiblings, of whom five still survive. In addition to brother Nick Carter — the Backstreet Boy turned solo artist — she also leaves behind sisters Angel Carter, and Virginia (Ginger) Carter, a half-brother, Kaden Carter, and a stepsister, Taelyn Dobson. She was preceded in death just a year ago by her brother Aaron Carter, and their sister Leslie died in 2012. As of this writing, the exact cause of Bobbie Jean's death is unknown, though sources have told People she suffered cardiac arrest.

It was the end of a life filled with multiple challenges and setbacks. Her family is surely wondering what might have been if BJ had made different choices.