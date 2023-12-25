The Heartbreaking True Story Of Aaron And Nick Carter's Sister, Bobbie Jean
The following article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.
In the latest tragic chapter of the musical family, Bobbie Jean Carter died suddenly at age 41 on the morning of December 23, 2023. Her devastated mother, Jane Carter Schneck, released a statement via TMZ explaining she would give a more detailed response after taking time to process her loss. "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."
Bobbie Jean, also known as "BJ," was one of eight Carter siblings and stepsiblings, of whom five still survive. In addition to brother Nick Carter — the Backstreet Boy turned solo artist — she also leaves behind sisters Angel Carter, and Virginia (Ginger) Carter, a half-brother, Kaden Carter, and a stepsister, Taelyn Dobson. She was preceded in death just a year ago by her brother Aaron Carter, and their sister Leslie died in 2012. As of this writing, the exact cause of Bobbie Jean's death is unknown, though sources have told People she suffered cardiac arrest.
It was the end of a life filled with multiple challenges and setbacks. Her family is surely wondering what might have been if BJ had made different choices.
The Carters had a difficult childhood
Bobbie Jean Carter grew up under less-than-ideal circumstances. In an interview with People, her sister Angel Carter revealed their parents had alcohol abuse issues for years. "Our childhood was filled with emotional abuse, dysfunction and addiction," she said. The skyrocketing success of Nick and Aaron's music careers led to still more trouble and abuse within the clan. "Fame and money took over our family," Angel explained.
The Carters' father, Robert, died unexpectedly in 2017 at age 65. Mom Jane Carter apparently remarried; her name is listed as Schneck in some reports. In May 2023, per TMZ, she was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Allegedly, she and her husband had been drinking, and they fought over the TV remote control because he thought it was too loud. When her partner tried to record the confrontation on his phone, Jane Schneck "grabbed his wrist," which amounts to a battery charge in Florida. Jane posted a small bond and was released. The Los Angeles Times notes this wasn't the first time Jane had been involved in a domestic dispute with a TV remote.
Bobbie Jean Carter battled her own demons
Although no details have been released about the cause of Bobbie Jean Carter's death, she wrestled with her own substance abuse and violence issues as well. Per Radar, on Halloween 2002, she allegedly attacked two women whom she claimed had "jumped" her sister Angel; the police report noted she admitted to having been drinking at the time. Alcohol was also behind two other arrests involving Carter, this time for DUI in 2003 and 2008. The second incident, which occurred at a McDonald's drive-through lane, ended in Carter's trying to resist arrest and allegedly trying to make herself look injured. Radar reports she spent a week in jail and was put on probation.
Carter's drinking problem was put on more public display in the short-lived 2006 reality series "House of Carters," which chronicled the Carter siblings' life and family drama, of which there was plenty. In the final episode, viewers saw how "BJ's drinking problem threatens to bring down the House of Carters," as IMDb described it.
Substance abuse was also behind the tragic deaths of Aaron Carter and Leslie Carter. Leslie succumbed to an overdose in 2012, while Aaron drowned while under the influence of drugs in 2022. Angel Carter, Aaron's twin sister, opened up to People about her brother's struggle with mental illness and drug use. She became involved with a children's mental health organization in an effort to keep other young people from suffering the same fate as Aaron.
BJ Carter had recently had another run-in with the law
Drugs also figured in Bobbie Jean Carter's most recent personal drama. In June 2023, according to police documents obtained by People, Carter allegedly entered a Hobby Lobby store and proceeded to fill her purse with a handful of stickers and markers worth just over $55 before exiting. Staff spotted her and alerted local sheriff's deputies, who apprehended her and brought her back to the Hobby Lobby loss prevention (LP) office. There, Carter allegedly reached into her purse, took out a container, and "tossed it under the LP desk."
The desperate move only got Carter deeper into trouble. After she was placed in custody for shoplifting — under suicide watch because she'd threatened to harm herself — police discovered her container held two powder substances that later tested positive for fentanyl. That tacked on a felony charge for controlled substance possession and raised her bond from $500 to $2,500. NBC News Los Angeles reports Carter was scheduled to appear in court in September 2023 but never showed.
Not much is known about Bobbie Jean's final years
Apart from her headline-making arrests, Bobbie Jean Carter stayed pretty much under the radar following "House of Carters." TMZ reports she worked as a makeup and wardrobe stylist for her brother Aaron during his music career, but there are no apparent updates on her work afterward. Carter had one daughter, Bella, whose picture appears on a Facebook page under her name. Bella's father has yet to be publicly identified, but the statement from Carter's mother, June Schneck, indicates he, too, has died. Nor has a caretaker for Bella been announced as of this writing.
Carter may have been estranged from her siblings in recent years. Nick and Angel Carter's social media accounts feature no pictures of family outings or shout-outs for their sister's birthday. However, as with their brother Aaron, the separation may have been motivated by their need to maintain their own family lives. Both Nick and Angel are happily married with children of their own.
Angel Carter Conrad wrote a moving tribute
Losing one sibling is heart-wrenching enough. Angel Carter Conrad is now burying her third. Not long after the news of Bobbie Jean Carter's death went public, Conrad wrote a touching tribute on Instagram, featuring childhood photos of her older sister. "You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."
Conrad went on to explain that children who are exposed to trauma at a young age are at risk for issues such as drug abuse. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did," she said. "I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life." After urging fans to break the silence surrounding mental health, Carter concluded, "I love you BJ, you're free now."
Thousands of fans offered their condolences. "The saddest part is that you and Nick were left with no choice but to distance yourselves from her and were not in contact for a few years prior to her sudden passing," one said. "I just wish you had a chance to hug her, kiss her, and tell her how much you love her before she passed!"