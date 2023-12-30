Signs Deion Sanders And Tracey Edmonds' Relationship Wouldn't Last
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship, which lasted 12 years, has ended, but the signs of their romantic undoing were always present.
The beloved couple's split arrived through a since-deleted Instagram post near the beginning of December 2023. "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love..." wrote the exes. "We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together." Although the supportive comment Sanders left under the post suggested that he and Edmonds could move forward on friendly terms, it appears things weren't really all that simple.
Edmonds released a solo statement suggesting she wasn't happy with the previous notions floating around about their breakup. "I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," Edmonds posted to Instagram. Interestingly, the famous producer also revealed that she'd chosen to prioritize her own life and "a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve." Was it possible Edmonds didn't think she could have those things and her relationship with Sanders? Well, that's what her words seem to imply. Either way, there were several more signs that her relationship with Sanders wouldn't last.
They had a long (distance) engagement
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds had been engaged since 2019, which would barely be concerning if they'd actually spent more time together in the same state. However, the couple has been quite open about the fact that much of their relationship was long-distance. Between Edmonds' producing career and Sanders' coaching position at UC Boulder, perhaps a star-crossed romance was the best they could do. Unfortunately, Sanders previously remarked that he wouldn't marry someone he was living apart from. "I believe in long-distance relationships, but not long-distance marriages," Sanders revealed on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." Unfortunately, it's not surprising they never made it down the aisle.
Unfortunately, Edmonds and Sanders sometimes struggled to make meaningful time together, even when they were in the same vicinity. During a 2014 episode of their short-lived reality show, "Deion's Family Playbook," Edmonds looked forward to having a romantic dinner with Sanders, only to be joined by his son, Deion Sanders Jr.., who went by Bucky. "I always love seeing Bucky, but I was definitely looking forward to some grown folk's time with my boo," said Edmonds. The "College Hill" producer also revealed that she'd just gotten in from "another little quick trip," proving further that they led individually busy lives. Fortunately, Edmonds was able to politely excuse herself and Sanders towards the end of the dinner by explaining they needed "alone time."
Their moms weren't fans of the relationship
Tracey Edmonds' mother, Jackie, revealed on "Deion's Family Playbook" that she wasn't thrilled about her daughter's relationship dynamic with Deion Sanders. While Edmonds' mom assured her that she loved Sanders and his children, she felt that Edmonds was spending too much time traveling from her home state of California to Texas to see them. "You're spending as much time here with these children as you are with your own kids," said Jackie during their show (via HuffPost). "I'm saying this with love, I think you're gone too long," Jackie continued. "Deion needs to bring his a** there sometime. You guys need to alternate because you need to be [in Beverly Hills] more."
Unfortunately, Edmonds had just as much luck with Sanders' mother. During another super awkward clip of "Deion's Family Playbook," Edmonds struggled to initiate a meaningful conversation with Sanders' mother, Connie, who seemed to be intentionally giving her the cold shoulder. "With everyone out of the house, I finally have a chance to get some one-on-one bonding time with Connie," said Edmonds during a confessional. "The problem is, she's not very personable, so I need some luck." Unfortunately, Edmonds didn't make any progress, and Connie eventually left the room to end the conversation, "so you won't keep talking." Ouch!