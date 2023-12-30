Signs Deion Sanders And Tracey Edmonds' Relationship Wouldn't Last

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship, which lasted 12 years, has ended, but the signs of their romantic undoing were always present.

The beloved couple's split arrived through a since-deleted Instagram post near the beginning of December 2023. "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love..." wrote the exes. "We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together." Although the supportive comment Sanders left under the post suggested that he and Edmonds could move forward on friendly terms, it appears things weren't really all that simple.

Edmonds released a solo statement suggesting she wasn't happy with the previous notions floating around about their breakup. "I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," Edmonds posted to Instagram. Interestingly, the famous producer also revealed that she'd chosen to prioritize her own life and "a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve." Was it possible Edmonds didn't think she could have those things and her relationship with Sanders? Well, that's what her words seem to imply. Either way, there were several more signs that her relationship with Sanders wouldn't last.