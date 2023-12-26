Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Loss Proves Their Bond Is Deeper Than We Thought

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' bond seems stronger than ever following the Kansas City Chiefs' highly-anticipated Christmas-day faceoff against the Los Angeles Raiders. Unfortunately, The Chiefs lost 20-14 (per ESPN), which means that Swift and Brittany had to watch their other halves, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, be defeated on the merriest day of the year. However, Swift and Brittany's reaction to the loss proves their bond is much deeper than once thought. After the defeat, cameras caught Swift rubbing Brittany's shoulders as she mouthed an inaudible phrase. Meanwhile, Brittany clasped her hands over her face as she looked down towards the field in shock.

does this mean they're out of the running for the super bowl? 😬 pic.twitter.com/EwqyhYJTim — chelsea🖤 (@chelseathespud) December 25, 2023

Swift and Brittany were obviously upset over the Chiefs' loss, but their inclination to lean on each other is more evidence that the famous WAGS are pretty close buds. But honestly, the gal pals seemed pretty tight the week before Christmas, too. According to People, Swift lifted Brittany off the ground after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots, who ultimately lost the game. Brittany, of course, wore a huge smile and looked super delighted about the whole thing. Of course, being friends with Swift would bring that kind of reaction out of anyone! Fortunately, Brittany isn't the only member of the Mahomes family who adores Swift.