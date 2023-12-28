What We Know About Kris Kristofferson's Two Failed Marriages

Kris Kristofferson has been married for more than four decades, an impressive feat in the world of entertainment — and beyond. The "A Star Is Born" actor said "I do" to Lisa Meyers in February 1983, marking the third time he had done so. All these years and five children later, Kristofferson and Meyers have stuck together through thick and thin. Even amid Kristofferson's tough battle with Alzheimer's, which turned out to actually be Lyme's disease, Meyers remained as his rock.

Their secret lies in approaching it with humor. "The more we can get Kris to laugh, the healthier he is. Being on the road, the laughter, the music. It's great medicine," she told HuffPost in 2016. After living the past several decades in the spotlight, the "Me and Bobby McGee" songwriter had opted to step away from the spotlight and enjoy a more private life with Meyers. The couple has made it work all these years thanks to a strong shared foundation.

"We have the same values, and we love our children. I think probably the main thing is we've got the same values, and we love each other," Kristofferson told CMT in 2006. Kristofferson, who was in his mid-40s when he married Meyers, believes his age also contributed to it. "I hope that over the years I've gotten to be better as a partner than I was back when I was scrambling to be who I wanted to be," he added. Indeed, Kristofferson does seem to have come a long way.