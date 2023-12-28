Matchmaker Tells Us Travis Kelce's Apparent Love Bite Is 'Great Sign' For Taylor Swift Relationship

Taylor Swift's latest affection toward Travis Kelce may have lingered like a tattoo kiss. Swifties were quick to spot a supposed new love bite on the Kansas City Chiefs star, but what does this mean for the couple? A matchmaker is weighing in on their thoughts on the mark supposedly left by Swift.

Since they seemingly went public about their relationship in September 2023, Kelce and Swift have not been able to keep their hands off each other. In October 2023, Chariah Gordon — girlfriend of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr. — shared a post of Swift giving Kelce a sweet kiss on the cheek, and it was safe to say that Swifties went wild.

The PDA only continued as the football star went to show his support to Swift during the Eras Tour. Not only did Swift shout him out in a song, but she also displayed a romantic gesture, one seemingly out of a rom-com. After she wrapped up her performance, Swift headed backstage, where she noticed Kelce was standing, leaping into his arms, and gave him a big smooch. The video was replayed over and over again by fans, but it looks like they have something new to gush over.

Swifties noted a mark on Kelce's neck during a December football game against the Patriots, per TMZ. Many believe the mark is a hickey from Swift, and Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, seems to think this new PDA is a good sign for their relationship.