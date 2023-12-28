Matchmaker Tells Us Travis Kelce's Apparent Love Bite Is 'Great Sign' For Taylor Swift Relationship
Taylor Swift's latest affection toward Travis Kelce may have lingered like a tattoo kiss. Swifties were quick to spot a supposed new love bite on the Kansas City Chiefs star, but what does this mean for the couple? A matchmaker is weighing in on their thoughts on the mark supposedly left by Swift.
Since they seemingly went public about their relationship in September 2023, Kelce and Swift have not been able to keep their hands off each other. In October 2023, Chariah Gordon — girlfriend of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr. — shared a post of Swift giving Kelce a sweet kiss on the cheek, and it was safe to say that Swifties went wild.
The PDA only continued as the football star went to show his support to Swift during the Eras Tour. Not only did Swift shout him out in a song, but she also displayed a romantic gesture, one seemingly out of a rom-com. After she wrapped up her performance, Swift headed backstage, where she noticed Kelce was standing, leaping into his arms, and gave him a big smooch. The video was replayed over and over again by fans, but it looks like they have something new to gush over.
Swifties noted a mark on Kelce's neck during a December football game against the Patriots, per TMZ. Many believe the mark is a hickey from Swift, and Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, seems to think this new PDA is a good sign for their relationship.
Travis Kelce's love bite means a strong bond with Taylor Swift
Swifties noticed a "maroon"-colored mark on Travis Kelce during one of his latest football games. The internet went wild with speculation as many believed that Taylor Swift left Kelce with a love bite, per TMZ. If the mark is a hickey, matchmaker Susan Trombetti sees this PDA as a good sign for the happy couple.
"PDA is always a good sign in relationships because it shows the couple's strong bond and level of comfort with each other. It's a way of showing the world how enamored you are with the person you are dating," Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift.
From the jump, Swift and Kelce have been head over heels for one another, and their PDA seems to prove the couple could be in it for the long run. Swift, who in the past has been more private about her relationships, has had no problem shouting her love for Kelce from the rooftops.
"Taylor's life, and especially this relationship, is so public, so maybe this is a way of her coming to terms with and accepting that people care so much about her relationship with Travis," Trombetti explained. "The love bite could be her way of giving everyone something real to talk about instead of speculating on the private areas of their relationship." It has definitely given people something to talk about, and it's clear Swift and Kelce are not being modest about their connection.
Taylor Swift is confident in her relationship with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's alleged love bite proves many things, including the "Karma" singer is not shying away from showcasing her relationship with Travis Kelce. "I think this love bite shows that Taylor is confident in her relationship with Travis," matchmaker Susan Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift. "It's a great sign that she's comfortable allowing parts of their relationship to be so public."
Swift is indeed being more public about her relationship with Kelce. In the past, the Grammy-winning musician has kept her love life out of the spotlight. She was with Joe Alwyn for six years, but fans have seen more of Swift and Kelce in the past six months than she ever was with Alwyn. It's not only the public appearances or PDA that shows Swift is comfortable in her relationship with Kelce, but she is also willing to talk about it with the public.
In a December 2023 interview with Time, the "Cruel Summer" singer opened up about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. She revealed the two began their relationship long before the public knew after she was put "on blast" by Kelce on his "New Heights" podcast.
Even though their romance has gotten a lot of attention during his NFL games, Swift does not care what people think. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," she said.