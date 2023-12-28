Who Is Marion Jones' Ex Partner, Tim Montgomery?

While Tim Montgomery is most known to the public for his relationship with runner Marion Jones and his involvement in the BALCO doping scandal, there's much more to know about the athlete. One of Montgomery's biggest achievements that put him on the international sporting map was his breaking of Olympian Maurice Greene's 100m world record, which Montgomery beat at the 2002 IAAF Grand Prix Final.

Just as he gained recognition for his unparalleled success, Montgomery's love life was an equal attention grabber. He was one-half of track and field's most elite couple with his then-girlfriend, Jones — who spectacularly won five medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics – who was right by his side as he soaked in his record-breaking win.

Surprisingly, the pair didn't get along when they first met. "At one point we was hatin' each other," Montgomery told "Trans World Sport." "How did we get to this point where we lovin' each other?" The couple would go on to start a family together, and while it appeared that they had it all together, a doping scandal brought an end to the track stars' fairytale. Montgomery's Olympic glory days may be gone, but his ability to morph in the sports world hasn't wavered.