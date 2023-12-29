Sad Details About Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty's Personal Life

Hallmark star Brant Daugherty has encountered a lot of sadness in his personal life. In 2021, Daugherty missed the birth of his first child with his wife, writer Kim Daugherty. While speaking with Access Hollywood, Daugherty revealed that work obligations prevented him from witnessing the birth of their son in person. "So, weird story, I just wrapped a movie, and the movie ended two days after her due date," said Daugherty. And while Daugherty hoped that the baby would come late, he came early. Daugherty's sister-in-law even FaceTimed him as his wife gave birth. "It was heartbreaking. I was stuck in a hotel in Vancouver, watching on FaceTime as my son came into the world," continued Daugherty.

Unfortunately, the birth of their son, Wilder Daugherty, didn't go exactly as planned. Although Daugherty's wife breezed through her pregnancy, she had an incredibly difficult delivery that required a "last minute" C-section. Fortunately, everything worked out, and Daugherty was able to meet his new baby and wife shortly after wrapping the film. However, his first wave of fatherhood was also challenging. In addition to aiding his wife as she recovered from major surgery, Daugherty also had to navigate their son's ankyloglossia, also known as "tongue-tie," which made feeding their new addition difficult, according to Culturess. And while their little family of three will soon be a family of four, it wasn't the last (or first) difficult chapter that Daugherty had to deal with.