A Look At Madison Beer's Dating History

By the time singer Madison Beer reached her mid-twenties, she knew a thing or two about love. The YouTube sensation — who rose to fame when she was just 13 (courtesy of Justin Bieber) — has been in several long-term relationships, dating back to 2015 when she was just 15. During a 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Beer acknowledged the fact that she's never taken much time to get to know herself outside of a romantic relationship. "I've become definitely very co-dependent," she explained. "I've had three, now, long-term relationships in my life, back to back. I've really never been single, I've just been in very serious relationships."

At the time of the interview, Beer was dating Hype House alum and TikTok influencer Nick Austin, with whom she's reportedly since split. Although the former couple haven't confirmed they've broken up, TikTok has the receipts. In one video from October, a fan noted that Beer's mom has unfollowed Austin on social media, adding that Austin had also uploaded and deleted a video of himself moving out of Beer's house.

Beer spoke previously about how she and Austin liked to keep their romance private, given she'd had two other high-profile relationships that didn't work out. Fans may remember that before Austin, Beer dated DJ Zack Bia in an off-and-on relationship from 2017 to 2019. Before that, from 2015 to 2017, she was also in a relationship with Vine star Jack Gilinsky and then briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham. Let's dive into the details.