A Look At Madison Beer's Dating History

By the time singer Madison Beer reached her mid-twenties, she knew a thing or two about love. The YouTube sensation — who rose to fame when she was just 13 (courtesy of Justin Bieber) — has been in several long-term relationships, dating back to 2015 when she was just 15. During a 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Beer acknowledged the fact that she's never taken much time to get to know herself outside of a romantic relationship. "I've become definitely very co-dependent," she explained. "I've had three, now, long-term relationships in my life, back to back. I've really never been single, I've just been in very serious relationships."
At the time of the interview, Beer was dating Hype House alum and TikTok influencer Nick Austin, with whom she's reportedly since split. Although the former couple haven't confirmed they've broken up, TikTok has the receipts. In one video from October, a fan noted that Beer's mom has unfollowed Austin on social media, adding that Austin had also uploaded and deleted a video of himself moving out of Beer's house.
Beer spoke previously about how she and Austin liked to keep their romance private, given she'd had two other high-profile relationships that didn't work out. Fans may remember that before Austin, Beer dated DJ Zack Bia in an off-and-on relationship from 2017 to 2019. Before that, from 2015 to 2017, she was also in a relationship with Vine star Jack Gilinsky and then briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham. Let's dive into the details.
Jack Gilinsky
Madison Beer's first public relationship with Vine star and musician Jack Gilinsky was controversial, to say the least. According to Just Jared Jr., the two met at a party through mutual friend Nash Grier and officially began dating in 2015. They split in 2017 after Madison accused Gilinsky of being "verbally abusive" in a since-deleted tweet.
An audio clip also surfaced of the pair having a nasty argument, with Gilinsky verbally attacking Beer and using derogatory language (via J-14). After the fight went viral, Beer penned a message to her fans, urging them to always prioritize themselves in relationships. "If someone is mistreating you in ANY way please speak up. ... Don't make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way," she wrote (via E! News). Gilinsky later issued a lengthy apology for his words, explaining that he was in "a very dark place" at the time, via E! News. "In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes," he wrote, adding that he will "forever love and care about" Beer.
Since then, Beer and Gilinsky seem to be on good terms. They've been spotted out together on casual outings since the break-up, with The Daily Mail papping them together at lunch in 2020.
Brooklyn Beckham
It could be that Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky's now-viral fight was over Brooklyn Beckham. Per HollyScoop, she and Brooklyn were first linked at Coachella 2017, when Beer was attending the music festival with Gilinsky. After their split, Beer addressed her love life in a 2017 interview with AOL BUILD, explaining that she and Brooklyn weren't technically dating. "I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older — and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely, like, crushing on each other. But we're both very busy," the singer said. Beer also called Brooklyn "literally one of my best friends."
But Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham seemed to think they were dating — and she wasn't a fan. "Victoria thinks Madison is using Brooklyn to boost her fan base just like she did with Justin Bieber," Star Magazine reported. "Plus, she looks like a Kardashian clone." Victoria even allegedly threatened to cut off her son financially if he didn't break up with Beer. Maybe that fast-tracked things, because whatever was going on between Brooklyn and Beer didn't last long. In August 2017, Beer seemingly confirmed they had split, explaining, "I can't do long-distance relationships" (via The Daily Mail). At the time, Brooklyn was based in New York, while she was living in Los Angeles.
Zack Bia
After Brooklyn Beckham came the Zack Bia era. Not much is known about Bia and Madison Beer's time together, although they frequently shared (since-deleted) pics of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. In fact, their split got more attention than their year-long romance. People reported that Bia and Beer briefly broke up over the summer of 2018, before rekindling their relationship in December, only to call it quits for good in March 2019.
The split wasn't amicable, with the "Selfish" singer appearing to shade her ex in a series of tweets on X. "Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety, make sure you're not just surrounded by a******s and people who don't care about you," she wrote. The hitmaker also posted, "oof i rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin[g] up w s*** i never deserved."
In 2021, Beer released her single "Selfish," which references dating a dishonest person who may or may not have cheated on her. Per Popbuzz, fans thought it was all about Bia. For the record, Bia's next girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, wrote a song called "Vampire" with similar themes after their breakup. Beer believed that hit to be about their mutual ex and publicly praised Rodrigo for her songwriting chops, via Us Weekly. Clearly, there's no love lost between Beer and Bia.
Nick Austin
Unlike Zack Bia, Madison Beer and Nick Austin seemed to have a very happy relationship — as far as we know. The pair were first linked in 2020 and Austin made things Instagram official in March 2021 with a gushing post. "Every day with you feels like I'm dreaming, which I might be. I love you. Forever n ever n ever," he wrote. Likewise, Beer was equally smitten with her BF. "I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe, and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important," she told InStyle in February 2023. "In the past, I haven't really spent 'friend time' with my boyfriend, whereas now, I kind of do. So, it feels good."
In June 2023, Beer appeared on the "Pretty Basic Podcast" and referred to her "beautiful relationship" with Austin. The "Dear Society" singer also said that she and her boyfriend preferred to keep their love out of the limelight. "We don't really post about each other often because I had two other public relationships, and I felt like it took away from our intimacy — and also, it's no one's business, quite frankly," she shared. Totally fair, and it explains why Beer hadn't commented on her rumored split from Austin as of December 2023. For what it's worth, he still has the pictures of their relationship up on his Instagram.