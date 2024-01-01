What Julia Roberts Has Been Up To

With her dazzling smile, effervescent charm, and serious talent, Julia Roberts burst on the Hollywood scene in the late '80s and hasn't left the public eye since. Scoring back-to-back Oscar nominations for her performances in career-defining movies "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman," she catapulted to the A-list in her early 20s. Not only did Roberts' acting wow audiences, but her love life made for headline-worthy tabloid fodder. Although her early filmography is dotted with some notable flops — the dramas "Dying Young" and "Sleeping With The Enemy" come to mind — Roberts' career rebounded in the late '90s with her triumphant return to romantic comedy. With movies like "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Runaway Bride," and "Notting Hill," Roberts was back in top form as Tinseltown's rom-com queen.

But by the '00s, shifts in Roberts' personal life meant changes to her career. She met cinematographer Danny Moder on the set of her 2001 film "The Mexican" and soon married. By 2007, she and Moder were parents to three children and she quickly prioritized her domestic life. She didn't abandon Hollywood altogether, but Roberts became extremely selective about her acting projects, often taking on meaty supporting roles. Although she's mostly stepped away from her leading-lady status, Roberts has kept plenty busy over the years producing, modeling, and even becoming a landlord. So let's take a look at what Julia Roberts has been up to lately and learn how she's maintained her celebrity on her own terms.