PR Expert Tells Us Gypsy Rose Blanchard Needs To Stay Smart In The Spotlight After Prison

After serving the majority of a 10-year sentence due to her involvement in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's murder, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison, according to CNN. Gypsy was found guilty of conspiring to kill her mother with Nicholas Godejohn — her then-boyfriend who carried out the actual murder.

Dee Dee spent most of Gypsy's life convincing her that she was suffering from life-threatening and immobilizing illnesses — a symptom of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which Medline defines as "a form of child abuse" where a caregiver falsely attributes illnesses to someone for personal gain. According to Biography, Dee Dee first started lying about Gypsy's medical status as a baby by self-diagnosing her with sleep apnea. Later, Dee Dee claimed Gypsy had leukemia and a host of other issues.

Although Gypsy has since expressed regret about having her mother murdered to People, her release has led to a new round of divisive opinions regarding the complexities of the case. While some people sympathize with Gypsy's plight, others question if she deserves to be released. Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications to gauge Gypsy's best path for navigating her freedom, which includes the release of her upcoming book and other collaborative projects, as the world watches — and judges — her next steps.