PR Expert Tells Us Gypsy Rose Blanchard Needs To Stay Smart In The Spotlight After Prison
After serving the majority of a 10-year sentence due to her involvement in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's murder, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison, according to CNN. Gypsy was found guilty of conspiring to kill her mother with Nicholas Godejohn — her then-boyfriend who carried out the actual murder.
Dee Dee spent most of Gypsy's life convincing her that she was suffering from life-threatening and immobilizing illnesses — a symptom of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which Medline defines as "a form of child abuse" where a caregiver falsely attributes illnesses to someone for personal gain. According to Biography, Dee Dee first started lying about Gypsy's medical status as a baby by self-diagnosing her with sleep apnea. Later, Dee Dee claimed Gypsy had leukemia and a host of other issues.
Although Gypsy has since expressed regret about having her mother murdered to People, her release has led to a new round of divisive opinions regarding the complexities of the case. While some people sympathize with Gypsy's plight, others question if she deserves to be released. Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications to gauge Gypsy's best path for navigating her freedom, which includes the release of her upcoming book and other collaborative projects, as the world watches — and judges — her next steps.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard could siphon public support if she's careful
Crisis management expert Eden Gillott believes that Gypsy Rose Blanchard's impending book release gives her a platform to shape her own narrative. "Given the public's preconceived notions about her, releasing a book is a classic way to reframe her narrative in an attempt to control how she is perceived post-release," says Gillott. However, Gillott stresses the importance of Blanchard balancing what could be perceived as "personal benefit and genuine advocacy." In Gillott's opinion, Blanchard could avoid accusations of profiting off her crime by donating the profits of her book to other victims of Munchausen by proxy.
Gillott also advised on the optics surrounding Blanchard's husband, Ryan Scott Anderson's decision to escort her from prison in a car with a "HITMAN" license plate, according to People. "The 'Hitman' license plate incident, involving her husband, is a prime example of how associated actions can significantly impact public perception," continued Gillott. "We'd recommend a comprehensive optics audit that should encompass not just what she says and does, but also the actions and appearances of those in her inner circle."
With that said, Gillott believes that Gypsy can overcome potential skepticism regarding her past with a "sustained demonstration of authenticity and a commitment to advocacy, allowing her actions over time to build trust and credibility." If handled properly, Blanchard's "journey could serve as a powerful example of redemption and advocacy," concluded Gillott.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to live life
Although the entire world will be watching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's next moves, she seems more than ready to make up for lost time. During an interview with People, Blanchard said, "I'm ready for freedom. I'm ready to expand, and I think that goes for every facet of my life." And she doesn't seem to be shying away from any potential public judgment. As previously mentioned, Blanchard has a book titled, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," slated for a January 2024 release.
Blanchard also boasts a verified Instagram account, which she's mainly used to promote her book and her Lifetime documentary titled "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Blanchard." Per Lifetime's website, this documentary spans six episodes, chronicling Blanchard's time behind bars. Blanchard also has a confirmed TikTok account, which has already amassed over 12 million views across three uploads that promote her upcoming endeavors.
Blanchard isn't just gearing up to promote her work, however. She also wants to have fun. According to TMZ, Blanchard and her husband hope to attend the New Year's Eve football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Blanchard also wants to meet her favorite singer, Taylor Swift and Chiefs player Travis Kelce.