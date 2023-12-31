Lara Trump's Feelings About Hillary Clinton Are Crystal Clear

Since his election in 2016, former President Donald J. Trump's family has been in the political spotlight. Eric Trump's wife, Lara, is certainly no exception. Since Lara was the senior advisor for Trump's reelection committee, it comes as no surprise that she has a lot of opinions (as Trump himself does) on Hillary Clinton. Although Trump has been in a lot of legal trouble even after his presidency, Lara has steadfastly supported him in the public eye. She is also a former television producer who, until 2022, was a frequent Fox News contributor, so she knows how the media works.

She even went so far as to defend Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House. During a segment on Fox News, she asserted that the former president removed the papers for sentimental reasons. "Look, my father-in-law ... loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, will, to take from the White House," she told the outlet.

While lawsuits and criminal charges have beleaguered Trump since his presidency, his family hasn't dropped their claims against Clinton. And Lara will not let one particular issue go even years after it was resolved.