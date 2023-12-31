Lara Trump's Feelings About Hillary Clinton Are Crystal Clear
Since his election in 2016, former President Donald J. Trump's family has been in the political spotlight. Eric Trump's wife, Lara, is certainly no exception. Since Lara was the senior advisor for Trump's reelection committee, it comes as no surprise that she has a lot of opinions (as Trump himself does) on Hillary Clinton. Although Trump has been in a lot of legal trouble even after his presidency, Lara has steadfastly supported him in the public eye. She is also a former television producer who, until 2022, was a frequent Fox News contributor, so she knows how the media works.
She even went so far as to defend Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House. During a segment on Fox News, she asserted that the former president removed the papers for sentimental reasons. "Look, my father-in-law ... loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, will, to take from the White House," she told the outlet.
While lawsuits and criminal charges have beleaguered Trump since his presidency, his family hasn't dropped their claims against Clinton. And Lara will not let one particular issue go even years after it was resolved.
Lara jumped back on the email bandwagon
Former President Donald J. Trump was issued an indictment from Georgia for attempting to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in August 2023. It was Hillary Clinton's response to that incident that left Lara Trump seething. After the indictment happened, Clinton responded on MSNBC, telling Rachel Maddow that the charges didn't bring her joy, but the smile on her face didn't tell the same story.
The following day, Lara had an interview on Fox News in which she asserted that Clinton's wrongdoings — referring to the 2016 email scandal — far outweighed that of the allegations against her father-in-law.
"[There is] nothing funny ... about our current president of the United States selling out our country to enrich his family, and of all people, Hillary Clinton, to be talking about this, who admitted to doing things criminally that are far worse than anything Donald Trump is even accused of doing, yet as you pointed out, no indictment there," she told Sean Hannity. It's worth noting that the FBI investigation of Clinton's use of private email ended in 2016 without charges.
Lara would consider being Trump's VP
On the December 21, 2023 episode of her podcast "The Right View with Lara Trump," Lara said she would consider being father-in-law Donald J. Trump's vice president. "Obviously, the answer would be yes," she said. "Would anyone turn that down?" She then noted that the bad part of taking the gig would be having to relocate to Washington, D.C.
While former President Trump hasn't chosen a running mate publicly yet for the 2024 election, there has been talk that it might be Nikki Haley. Yet his son, Donald Trump Jr., adamantly spoke out against letting Haley be his father's VP. "Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars," he told Newsmax. "She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class — because they want control; no different than academia and Harvard." So, who knows, it could end up being a Trump and Trump candidacy with another election cycle focused on the years-old Hillary Clinton email scandal.