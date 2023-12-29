4 Red Flags Kathy Griffin And Randy Bick's Marriage Would Never Last

Kathy Griffin is ditching her title as a married woman in the new year. The comedian has officially called it quits with her husband Randy Bick. According to Page Six, Griffin filed divorce papers in December 2023. She cited the date of the separation as December 22, 2023, and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. The comedian is requesting that the prenup that was in place before their marriage be enforced amidst the breakup. After the news broke, Griffin tweeted, "Well ... s***. This sucks."

Griffin and Bick tied the knot back in 2020 after dating on and off for nine years, per People. "The Cable Guy" actor posted a clip from their New Year nuptials on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear." The couple was only married for three years before they decided to file for divorce.

While it may have seemed like Griffin and Bick's marriage would last, considering how long they had been together, that wasn't the case. There were several red flags throughout their relationship that seemed to point that Griffin's and Bick's marriage would come to an end.