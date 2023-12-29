4 Red Flags Kathy Griffin And Randy Bick's Marriage Would Never Last
Kathy Griffin is ditching her title as a married woman in the new year. The comedian has officially called it quits with her husband Randy Bick. According to Page Six, Griffin filed divorce papers in December 2023. She cited the date of the separation as December 22, 2023, and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. The comedian is requesting that the prenup that was in place before their marriage be enforced amidst the breakup. After the news broke, Griffin tweeted, "Well ... s***. This sucks."
Griffin and Bick tied the knot back in 2020 after dating on and off for nine years, per People. "The Cable Guy" actor posted a clip from their New Year nuptials on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear." The couple was only married for three years before they decided to file for divorce.
While it may have seemed like Griffin and Bick's marriage would last, considering how long they had been together, that wasn't the case. There were several red flags throughout their relationship that seemed to point that Griffin's and Bick's marriage would come to an end.
The age gap made Kathy Griffin question whether it would last
Age gaps can truly make or break a relationship. As it turns out, Kathy Griffin was worried about her significant age gap with Randy Bick going into their relationship. The comedian met Bick in 2011 when she was 51, and he was 33. That's right, the couple has an 18-year age gap, and it worried Griffin.
When speaking with People in 2016, the comedian joked that she never really saw her romance with Bick going anywhere because of how young he was. Griffin felt that someone that young would have a different mindset than she would at almost 20 years older. "Because I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will," she said.
However, after spending some more time with him, the "Suddenly Susan" actor saw how the relationship could, or at least she thought it would last. "We've been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow," she told People. "He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy." It shows that while Griffin was hopeful that her relationship with Bick would last in the long run, things had changed, and it's feasible that their different perspectives due to their ages contributed.
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have split in the past
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick's divorce isn't the first time they have called it quits. A major red flag in their relationship was that after seven years together, the couple had split for a time. In November 2018, the comedian took to X and revealed that she and Bick decided to break up. "God help me, but I'm gonna be one of those people who announces a breakup," she wrote. "After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him." Griffin didn't elaborate on the reason why they decided to part ways at the time, but eventually explained it had to do with her Trump photo scandal (more on that later).
Just a couple of months after they split, Griffin posted a photo of her and Bick alongside singer Richard Marx and his wife Daisy Fuentes on Instagram. "After Randy and I finished watching these two count their money, and there's a f***ing lot of it, we had a lovely dinner," she captioned the photo. "Naturally, I picked up the check." The picture had many questioning whether the two were back together, and Griffin cleared things up in the comments when one Instagram user asked if Griffin and Bick were giving their relationship another go. The "Futurama" actor responded, "Yup, back together," which garnered more than 1,000 likes. Many were ecstatic for the couple, but this brief split seems to have foreshadowed what would happen to the pair in the future.
Kathy Griffin's opinions caused tension with Randy Bick's family
Family plays a crucial role in any relationship, and it appears that Randy Bick's family wasn't a fan of Kathy Griffin. The "Suddenly Susan" star caused quite the controversy in 2017 when a picture of her with a fake, bloody, decapitated head of Donald Trump surfaced on the internet. Griffin has not been shy about sharing her harsh opinions of the former president, but even those who may not be Trump's biggest fans saw this as crossing the line. To Trump supporters, the image was even worse, and the backlash caused a riff in her relationship with Bick and his family.
Although she apologized for the photo, Griffin faced serious consequences in her love life. The comedian revealed that the image played a role in her 2018 split from Bick, per ET. Not only did it cause them to break up, but the photo didn't sit well with Bick's family after Griffin and Bick rekindled their romance. "A lot of it was tough. My boyfriend, whom I live with and he's my tour manager as well, you know, his family struggles with him now ... they're Trumpers," she said. Griffin expressed that she "felt guilty" for bringing drama into Bick's life, especially with his family. However, the couple were willing to give their relationship another go, despite the controversy.
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick had a speedy wedding
Despite it taking a minute for Randy Bick to pop the question, once he did, the couple wasted no time walking down the aisle. After eight years of being together, minus the brief breakup, on December 31, 2019, Griffin posted a video to X revealing that she was engaged to Bick. Not only that, but the comedian revealed that they were getting married the following year, which was in a few hours. She said, "Happy New Year! And, surprise! We're getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" With a sense of relief, Bick added, "She said yes!" Griffin later posted a separate video revealing the ceremony only lasted 14 minutes, and Lily Tomlin officiated.
Despite it being a quick wedding, there were plenty of sweet moments. Griffin shared on X that the dress she wore to tie the knot with Bick was the same one she wore on their "first formal date." She said, "I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again." The romance certainly seemed alive between Griffin and Bick, but perhaps they should have given the nuptials a second thought or at least waited some more time after the engagement to consider what marriage may entail.