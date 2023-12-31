A Deep Dive Into Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty's Marriage Troubles

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Nicki Minaj might have a thing for boys with a booming system, but it turns out she's all about Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, her teenage sweetheart turned husband. The two met when they were kids, rekindled as adults, and have been inseparable since, getting married in 2019. While that story sounds straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel, their marriage is not all rainbows and butterflies.

To be fair to the "Beauty And A Beat" rapper, she's great at keeping her love life on the down low. When asked about the state of their marriage, she only had positive things to say. "I didn't think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is," she shared in a "Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne" episode. "Even if you're not married, when you have someone [who] feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world."

It seems that Petty knows who the "real" Minaj is and doesn't care about her superstardom. "He won't even say the word 'Nicki,'" the rapper once told a fan. "I wouldn't date anyone cuz I'm about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective."

But despite Minaj's rose-tinted view of their marriage, the pair has faced problems that threatened the foundation of their supposed perfect relationship — including a run-in with the law that almost put the both of them behind bars.