The Touching Story Behind Why Kellie Pickler Once Shaved Her Head

Kellie Pickler once shaved her head in a show of support for her longtime pal, Summer Miller, who went through treatment for breast cancer in 2012.

Pickler first met Miller when she sought her beauty pageant expertise at 17. "She taught me how to walk in heels and respond to the judges' questions..." Pickler told Redbook in 2013. Miller also helped Pickler, who'd lost both of her maternal influences, out financially. "My jaw dropped when I found out how expensive pageants can be: dresses, shoes, makeup... all of it." However, because Pickler was working at Sonic — her pre-"American Idol" job — Miller "loaned me a dress, and all I had to pay was $25 for shoes." As Pickler noted, Miller also encouraged her to sing and even accompanied her to her "American Idol" audition.

Miller learned she had breast cancer a decade later. Pickler shaved her head as Miller navigated her treatments to ease the blow of chemotherapy-related hair loss. "When Summer was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June, we made a pact that we'd shave our heads together," Pickler said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. "I think the last thing you want, anyone that you love, to feel like is that — you don't want them to walk through the valley alone." And after Miller got cold feet, Pickler playfully tackled her back into the salon chair. However, that wouldn't be the last time Pickler supported Miller.