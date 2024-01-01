The Touching Story Behind Why Kellie Pickler Once Shaved Her Head
Kellie Pickler once shaved her head in a show of support for her longtime pal, Summer Miller, who went through treatment for breast cancer in 2012.
Pickler first met Miller when she sought her beauty pageant expertise at 17. "She taught me how to walk in heels and respond to the judges' questions..." Pickler told Redbook in 2013. Miller also helped Pickler, who'd lost both of her maternal influences, out financially. "My jaw dropped when I found out how expensive pageants can be: dresses, shoes, makeup... all of it." However, because Pickler was working at Sonic — her pre-"American Idol" job — Miller "loaned me a dress, and all I had to pay was $25 for shoes." As Pickler noted, Miller also encouraged her to sing and even accompanied her to her "American Idol" audition.
Miller learned she had breast cancer a decade later. Pickler shaved her head as Miller navigated her treatments to ease the blow of chemotherapy-related hair loss. "When Summer was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June, we made a pact that we'd shave our heads together," Pickler said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. "I think the last thing you want, anyone that you love, to feel like is that — you don't want them to walk through the valley alone." And after Miller got cold feet, Pickler playfully tackled her back into the salon chair. However, that wouldn't be the last time Pickler supported Miller.
Kellie Pickler documented shaving her head
Kellie Pickler also documented her decision to shave her head with Summer Miller on camera. During a video posted to Headline Country, Pickler revealed that finding out Miller had breast cancer was one of the most challenging days she'd ever experienced. "First of all, to call Summer my friend is an understatement," Pickler said of her bond with Miller. "I told her when we were at the hospital when her hair fell out, I was going to shave my head with her," she added. "So that's what we're here to do today." Earlier in the video, Miller revealed she'd been advised to shave her head before her cancer treatment caused unwanted shedding.
Pickler also dedicated a song to Miller one year later. While appearing on "Good Morning America" during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pickler sang the song "Someone Somewhere Tonight" to honor Miller and other breast cancer survivors. Miller even appeared with Pickler before she kicked off the emotional performance, which received the enthusiastic approval of the "GMA" audience. That same year, Pickler revealed Miller's cancer treatment was working. "All the prayers are definitely working because she's doing great," Pickler told CMT radio (via Taste of Country). "I'm overwhelmed at the support she's been given from all over the world," she added.
Kellie Picker is a breast cancer advocate
Kellie Pickler's breast cancer advocacy didn't stop with her friend, Summer Miller. Over the years, Pickler — who tragically lost her husband to suicide in 2023 — has continued to bring awareness to breast cancer and the ways survivors can be proactive about their after-care. In 2015, per The State-Journal Register, Pickler performed at the Southern Illinois University's School of Medicine's charity gala, which raised money for breast cancer survivors to get breast reconstruction surgery. "She believes in the cause," Les Jebson said of Pickler's participation. "She knows how important this is."
Pickler and fellow singer Amy Grant hosted a pink-themed event a year earlier to bring even more awareness to breast cancer, according to People. Pickler, however, opted to wear all black — but her reasoning made sense. "I knew there would be a ton of pink here tonight and I didn't want to disappear into the walls or even worse — clash!" Pickler said. "There are a surprising number of shades of pink! My friend Summer [Miller] is here tonight and she's wearing pink for us both." Pickler also urged women, regardless of age, to conduct self-breast exams. "Cancer doesn't discriminate when it comes to age," Pickler added.