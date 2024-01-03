The Tragic Truth About Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa

It's not easy being a Trump wife, overshadowed by your bombastic hubby and relegated to the sidelines. Poor Vanessa Trump (née Haydon) will be forever known as Donald Trump Jr.'s lesser half; however, she has an interesting backstory all of her own.

Vanessa's family made millions in the pasta sauce biz, earning her the nickname of "Marinara Sauce Princess." Per Page Six, Vanessa's father sold the company in 2017, resulting in a $415 million windfall for the Haydons. Still, according to Star (via New York magazine), even before the corporate payday, the former Wilhelmina model was well-versed in the high-flying, glam lifestyle, despite friends claiming Vanessa was "a total gangster b****" and "an ill thug," both of which undoubtedly stood her in good stead for her future marriage.

Vanessa had a storied love life before marrying Donald Jr. She was even a member of Leonardo DiCaprio's "P**** Posse" for a hot minute. But it was all bets off when she and Donald Jr. locked eyes across a crowded room in 2003. "I'm at this fashion show," she told the New York Times. "Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.'" Despite Vanessa insulting her future father-in-law by calling him the R-word, the couple married in 2005. And the rest is history. It's not been all love hearts and roses for Vanessa, though. She's had her fair share of adversity over the years.