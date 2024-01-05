Gigi Hadid's Stunning Transformation

The term "supermodel" has been thrown around quite liberally in recent years. Initially referring to a few elite models who had become ubiquitous in pop culture, beyond the covers of fashion magazines, some industry insiders think it's become so overused that it's pretty much lost the weight that it once held when referring to the likes of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and their peers.

That said, it's no stretch to state that Gigi Hadid has attained legit supermodel status within the decade or so since she first started making waves in the fashion scene. And while Hadid and her little sister, fellow model Bella Hadid, have both made their respective marks, Gigi has become a significant media darling. She's also been credited as the first social-media model, gaining more than 78 million followers on Instagram while dazzling the high-level world of haute couture.

When she's not appearing on the covers of magazines or walking runways for top designers, this single mom can be found spending time with her young daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. Meanwhile, her love life continues to make headlines, particularly after rumors emerged in late 2023 that she was dating one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars.