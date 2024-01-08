The Shady Side Of Faye Resnick

The following article includes mention of domestic violence and drug use.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Camille Meyer once famously referred to Kyle Richards' best friend as "Faye Resnick — the morally corrupt Faye Resnick." And, while the choice of words was harsh, Meyer wasn't the first person to have insinuated that Resnick had a shady side. From a tell-all aimed at exposing OJ Simpson, released during the trial, to an awkwardly timed Playboy feature, Resnick's past reputation has long been called into question by Beverly Hills' elite.

As OG "RHOBH" fans will likely remember, Resnick first appeared in the show's premiere season, billed as Richards' friend. That first appearance was fraught with tension — Richards had invited her to a dinner at Meyer's home, dubbed "The Dinner Party from Hell." At one point, Resnick was called out by the host for appearing in Playboy soon after the OG Simpson trial wrapped up. In a confessional, Meyer explained that even though she had done Playboy herself, she felt the timing of Resnick's shoot was inappropriate, especially since she'd been Nicole Brown's best friend.

Like we said, though, Meyer's snub wasn't the first Resnick has endured. Au contraire, her outspokenness after Nicole Brown's tragic death saw her come under fire from all sides back in the '90s. However, more than 20 years since Brown's murder, what may have been seen as shady at the time looks dramatically different.