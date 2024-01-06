What Marie Osmond Has Said About The Tragic Death Of Her Son Michael

Marie Osmond was left heartbroken by the tragic death of her son, Michael Blosil, in February 2010. According to The Huffington Post, Michael, who lived with depression and substance use disorder, died by suicide at age 18. "My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time," Osmond announced in a statement.

By all accounts, Michael and his mom were super close. She was supportive of him during his struggles with addiction and mental health, and she vowed to always be there for Michael if he ever reached out for her help. "Those kinds of things are really very hard for a teenager to deal with. And if he ever wants to talk about it ... he will, but it has to be their choice. It's not my choice," Osmond told People after Michael entered rehab in 2007.

According to TMZ, Michael's friends and roommates told authorities that he'd been clean and sober in the days running up to his death. However, Michael's depression had him dealing with extreme unhappiness and hopelessness. On the night of his death, Michael had arranged to meet up with a close friend to talk through his issues. However, he canceled at the last minute, sending a text that led to his worried friend stopping by Michael's apartment to check on him. They discovered his body.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org