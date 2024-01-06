The Biggest Rumors Surrounding Christina Aguilera's Personal Life
Pop princess Christina Aguilera is undoubtedly a musical and singing maestro. Rising the ranks as a child star on the 1990s reboot of "The Mickey Mouse Club" alongside Britney Spears, her powerful vocal range made her a breakout star in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her iconic hit, "Genie In a Bottle" made her a household name, and she snagged the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1999. Her depth as an artist is indisputable, and it saw her taking on projects like the cover of Labelle's "Lady Marmalade" alongside Pink, Mýa, and Lil' Kim, and her iconic 2002 "Stripped" album.
In the spirit of pitting artists against each other (as the media typically does), the star has faced a fair share of backlash for her alleged feuds with fellow artists. Aguilera's life has been under a microscope since she was just a child, and her personal life has been heavily scrutinized for decades.
Rumors have constantly surfaced about the artist's life, from her career choices, to her alleged beefs, to who she might be seeing romantically. The "Dirrty" singer has used her voice in more ways than one — especially when it comes to clapping back against chatter online. We're breaking down the biggest rumors surrounding Aguilera's personal life.
Pink is not feuding with Christina Aguilera despite popular opinion
Rumors of a feud between Christina Aguilera and Pink brewed for years, ever since the two first collaborated for their rendition of Labelle's "Lady Marmalade" alongside Mýa and Lil' Kim in 2001. The public got clarification when the music video's lead choreographer Tina Landon spoke to Cosmopolitan in 2021, dishing on some behind-the-scenes drama.
Landon explained one instance where Aguilera asked the director, Paul Hunter, to repeat something. "She said, 'What did you say?' And Pink reiterated what Paul had said," the choreographer recounted. "Christina did the thing: 'I was talking to Paul.' I just sank down in my chair going, 'Oh, god, please don't let this get worse.' And it didn't!" Landon explained the tension dissolved when the artists filmed the dancing segment. "There was no drama whatsoever when all of us were on that stage together," Aguilera clarified.
As for Pink, she threw shade at Aguilera in a Buzzfeed UK interview when talking about making "Lady Marmalade." "It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun, and it was like a lot of fuss," Pink said. "There were some personalities. Kim and Mýa were nice." The "So What" singer took to Instagram after the interview to quell rumors of any ongoing beef with Aguilera. "I'm out of practice dodging the bulls*** that gets thrown at us hardworking women," she wrote. "I'm notorious for saying too much. But I've never lied ... To Christina — you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards."
Where do Eminem and Aguilera stand?
Eminem is notorious for rapping his truth, whether he's calling out fellow artists or even those closest to him. Christina Aguilera took offense, however, when she spoke about Eminem's track, "Kim," written about his then-longtime girlfriend. The track's lyrics include: "Sit down, b***h! You move again, I'll beat the s*** out of you!"
While the two flirted with each other for years, Aguilera sparked major beef during her 1999 MTV special (via Unilad), in which the singer said, "I heard he's married now .... the girl that he talks about killing on his record." Eminem responded in his track, "The Real Slim Shady," in which he quips: "Little b***h put me on blast on MTV ... I should download her audio on MP3 / And show the whole world how you gave Eminem VD," referring to venereal disease (another term to describe STDs).
Aguilera seemingly referenced Eminem in her 2002 song "Can't Hold Us Down" when she sang, "Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman? / Call me a b***h 'cause I speak what's on my mind." While their beef was seemingly put to bed after she presented him the VMA for Best Male Video in 2002, it was rumored to be back on again after the rapper released his 2018 track, "Kick Off," in which he raps about wanting to "F*** Christina with a plastic spoon." Aguilera responded on "Watch What Happens Live," saying, "That's real in the past and, you know, it was thirsty then, it's thirsty now."
Fans spread rumors she got her period on stage
Christina Aguilera wasn't afraid to set the record straight when fans started assuming things about her body. The singer performed at Etta James's funeral in 2012, singing her famous song, "At Last." But the heartwarming moment didn't go off without a hitch due to fans noticing a brownish liquid that seemed to be dripping down her legs during her rendition of the song.
The public ran with the images of Aguilera during the somber occasion, claiming she must have had her time of the month. During a segment of CBS's "The Talk" (via Huff Post), host Aisha Tyler said, "Everybody's run out of the movie theatre with a sweatshirt around their waist ... it could be that she's having her monthly visitor." Neil Patrick Harris wasn't as empathetic, however, saying, "I was watching backstage, I was hoping it was runs in her stockings. And I was dry-heaving as I was watching. It's awful. Could it not have been clear? It would have been so much easier to explain."
An insider close to Aguilera set the record straight, however, telling Us Weekly: "She sang her heart out. It was a memorial service for her idol and she was nervous ... It was her proudest moment," adding, "The sweat caused her spray tan to streak." So, no, she didn't get her period, but she was the victim of a spray tan mishap.
Her supposed beef with Adam Levine
It's no secret that part of the fun of "The Voice" is the back-and-forth between the celebrity judges. The alleged beef between judges Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine began in 2012 when Aguilera didn't recognize contestant Tony Lucca (who was on Team Levine), years after the two performed together on "The Mickey Mouse Club."
In retaliation, Levine had Lucca sing a country-rock rendition of the Jay-Z track, "99 Problems," as a dig at Aguilera, with lyrics like, "If you're having girl problems I feel bad for you son / I got 99 problems but a b***h ain't one." The "Beautiful" singer commented on the performance, saying, "Your beautiful wife and your daughter and family are here tonight, and I just thought, you know, the lyrical connotation was a little derogatory towards women. But all-in-all it was good fun."
A source told Radar Online that it was a set-up. "Adam and Tony wanted to call Christina out as a b***h but make it clear she's not a problem for Tony. It was completely aimed at her. It was Adam's idea, but Tony absolutely loved it." Despite the controversy, Levine told MTV that the beef was blown out of proportion. "We bickered a little bit in the beginning, to be totally truthful, we had a little bit of a rough start, just kind of all getting to know each other," he explained. "She's great, and all of that is sensationalized media BS ... so don't worry about any of that."
Did she give Justin Bieber the cold shoulder?
Not everybody is a Belieber. At least, that's the narrative fans touted when they alleged that Christina Aguilera may not have been the biggest fan of Justin Bieber when he made a guest appearance on "The Voice." After giving viewers a sneak peek at his music video for his track "Boyfriend," the singer went to greet the show's judges. After saying hello to CeeLo Green, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, viewers noticed that he largely got the cold shoulder from Aguilera when she seemed to frown after greeting him with a kiss on the cheek.
Rest assured, what fans assumed to be a death stare was quite the opposite. The "Learning To Fly" singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed some light on her facial expressions. "Haha! The media loves spinning stories ... Can't a girl have a little #BieberFever after getting kissed by the Biebs?" she joked. And there you have it, all is right in the world of Bieber beef.
Is Aguilera really 'happy' for Britney Spears?
In the world of pop princesses, there can only be one. At least, that's the way the media viewed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. The two artists were constantly pitted against each other after rising to stardom in the late 1990s. Rumors of a feud were sparked when the artists sang alongside Madonna at the 2003 MTV VMAs. When Madonna gave Spears an infamous smacker on the lips, the camera cut away to show Spears's ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake's, reaction instead of featuring the "Vogue" singer kissing Aguilera as well. "I definitely saw the newspaper the next day. It was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that one,'" the singer recalled during a 2018 "Radio Andy" interview.
The drama heated up again when Aguilera commented on Spears in a 2003 issue of Blender magazine (via Entertainment Weekly), saying, "She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance." Spears responded in a later interview with Blender, saying: "A lost girl? I think it's probably the other way around."
Two decades later, the two were at it again after Spears called out Aguilera for seemingly refusing to speak on her conservatorship when asked about it at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, instead adding that she was "happy for her." Spears reposted the video to her Instagram Story, writing: "Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!"
Aguilera's alleged romance with Samantha Ronson
Christina Aguilera was rumored to have a new fling after her marriage to Jordan Bratman fell apart in 2010. The two were married for five years and welcomed their son Max in 2008, but ultimately parted ways due to toxicity. "Things were so unhealthy and unhappy for both Jordan and me, I knew I had to end it," the "Burlesque" actor told People. "I really didn't want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up."
After Aguilera was back on the market, the rumor mill went wild as to who the Grammy award-winning artist would move on to next. Radar Online reported that the star found comfort in DJ Samantha Ronson, who was Lindsay Lohan's on-again-off-again girlfriend and had officially split with the actor the year prior. Photographers reportedly spotted Ronson leaving Aguilera's home in the fall of 2010 after spending seven hours with the star. "Samantha was also in Mexico with Christina for [Nicole Richie's] bachelorette party," an insider told the outlet.
Despite the speculation, Ronson shot down any romance rumors when she was tracked down by TMZ. When asked whether she and the "Beautiful" singer were an item, she simply shot back, "No." Aguilera went on to meet her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, on the set of "Burlesque," where he worked as a production assistant. They have been engaged since 2014, and Aguilera gave birth to their daughter, Summer, the same year.
There was drama surrounding her The Voice exit
Christina Aguilera was a staple on "The Voice" for years, and was an original judge on the show alongside CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton when it premiered in 2011. Aguilera sat in her swiveling chair for years, from Season 1 to Season 3, 5, 8, and 10, finally taking home the win with contestant Alisan Porter during her final season. After winning the competition in 2016, fans were surprised to not see the star revive her judge chair for Season 11.
Multiple outlets reported that Aguilera left the show due to her distaste over Gwen Stefani and Black Shelton's new romance (later to be married), ever since the "Hollaback Girl" singer joined the show as a judge in 2014. But the "Learning To Fly" singer insisted there's no bad blood between her and her former co-stars. In an interview for W magazine, Aguilera addressed the speculation on her exit from the show.
"No, it never had anything to do with any one person at all," she explained when asked about the rumors. "And I actually think it's really cute Blake and Gwen found love in that chaotic environment." Aguilera admitted that, "It was such a hamster wheel," adding, "It wasn't a comfortable place for me to be, where I'm just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it's like, What am I doing here?"
Did Aguilera get plastic surgery?
Celebrities are often subjected to criticism surrounding their ever-evolving looks. With as much money as many of them have, going under the knife is a regular occurrence in Hollywood. When it comes to Christina Aguilera, she hasn't been afraid to speak out about any tweaks she's undergone to fix any insecurities.
While many have speculated that she may have gotten a nose job and breast implants, the singer has neither confirmed nor denied getting plastic surgery. She did, however, open up about getting injections in an interview for Allure. In 2023, the "Burlesque" star became the face of Merz Aesthetics and Xeomin, a type of injection used to treat fine lines that's similar to Botox.
"I think we all can rely on a little help," she admitted in the 2023 interview. "Why not?" She went on to add, "I think it's great to share and to be honest and open about what you're doing — in your comfort zone, of course. I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that ... But for me, I like to make sure what I put in my body is the safest it can be. I live a big life." Aside from injections, Aguilera also takes care to avoid Vitamin D. "I've never been a lover of the sun ... My vampire ways have helped the skin a little bit," she explained.