These Were The Fakest Parts Of Summer House According To The Cast

The reality show "Summer House" first hit our screens in 2017, and it's been a Bravo staple ever since. The series follows a group of friends as they spend their weekends in an incredible house share in the Hamptons for the summer. Drama quickly ensues as friendships turn sour, parties turn toxic, and romance gets in the way. Of course, the group returns to the beach each year, and viewers have seen the gang repair fractured relationships, watched as couples have gotten engaged and married, and lived vicariously through the "Summer House" cast as they enjoy a lavish season in one of the most enviable hotspots.

However, "Summer House" fans have long wondered how much of the series is real and which storylines might have been manufactured for entertainment. During an interview with Glamour in 2023, cast member Amanda Batula discussed what it's like appearing on the series, saying, "I say I like the filming part and being able to be with your friends and have these memories. It's a lot of fun." She continued, "I could do that forever ... It's the social media and ... the online bullying that makes it really difficult to want to keep doing this." From questionable fights to fake relationships and the financial implications of staying in the Hamptons, join us as we explore the fakest parts of "Summer House," according to the cast.