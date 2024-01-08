The Sad Reality Of Angel Carter's Life After Her Brother Aaron's Death

This article discusses addiction.

Though his struggles with addiction and mental health were public knowledge, Aaron Carter's death in November 2022 still sent shockwaves across the globe. He was only 34. Aaron's cause of death was deemed an accidental drowning following a difluoroethane and alprazolam overdose, according to Page Six. His siblings publicly mourned the tragedy, giving insight into their difficult family dynamics. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick Carter wrote on social media.

While Aaron's fraught relationship with Nick has been talked about extensively, his relationship with twin sister Angel was similarly complicated. Nick and Angel were close most of their lives, with the "I Want Candy" singer frequently showing his affection for her. "My twin sister is coming to my show tonight in LA at The Mint. Makes my heart warm," he tweeted in February 2019. But the two had a falling out later that year when Aaron accused her of working with his ex-girlfriend and brother to institutionalize him.

"All of you let me live my life in peace," he tweeted in September 2019. The situation escalated, with Angel getting a restraining order against Aaron after he reportedly threatened her, TMZ reported. But Angel contended she was trying to protect him. "I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help," she shared in a December 2022 Instagram post. And that's what she's still trying to do.