What Khloe Kardashian And Blac Chyna's Relationship Is Really Like

Khloé Kardashian first hinted at tension with Blac Chyna shortly after Rob Kardashian proposed to the Lashed Cosmetics founder. "Rob has completely just disconnected from me. He hasn't spoken to me since he told us [that] Chyna was pregnant," Khloé admitted during a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (via E! News). She added that she was upset that Rob wasn't "including [her] in his new life" and insinuated that Chyna was to blame. A Reddit chain also claimed that Khloé had "never liked" Rob's ex-fianceé.

Throughout their time together, Chyna was occasionally violent towards Rob and other members of the family, something that Khloé couldn't forgive. At one point in the Kardashians' court case against Chyna, they alleged (via Vulture), "During an alcohol-and-drug-fueled rampage, Chyna violently attacked Rob, strangled Rob with an iPhone charging cord, repeatedly struck him with her fists and a metal rod, and threw a chair at Rob's car as he drove off to escape her attack." Kylie Jenner also accused Chyna of threatening to hurt her over text, per Glamour.

As a result of Chyna's much-documented substance use, Khloé believes her to be a bad mother to her daughter, Dream. In a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Khloé said that she felt like "a third parent" to Dream, adding that her niece needs "a great maternal influence." The dig? Clearly, Dream wasn't getting that great influence from her mom.