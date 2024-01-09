What Khloe Kardashian And Blac Chyna's Relationship Is Really Like
Blac Chyna's relationship with the KarJenner clan has never been a happy one. Though Chyna was once engaged to Rob Kardashian, and even welcomed a daughter with him in 2016, that romance went off the rails amid claims of domestic abuse. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble recounted an occasion in which he'd witnessed Chyna attacking Rob, Kris suggested that Chyna had once threatened Kylie Jenner, and everyone agreed that Rob and Chyna's relationship had been "toxic." In 2017, TMZ reported that Chyna sued the famous family $100 million for defamation, claiming that they had plotted to have her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," cancelled. The messy case dragged on for years, with a jury eventually ruling in the KarJenners' favor in May 2022. At the time, a relieved Kris told ET, "I'm just glad it's over."
Khloé Kardashian has a reputation as the family's most outspoken sister, so you can imagine that she, in particular, isn't a fan of Chyna's. As far back as 2015, Khloé threw shade at Chyna's bestie Amber Rose for dissing her younger sister Kylie, per ET. In other words, KoKo might be a doting aunt to 7-year-old Dream, but there's no love lost between her and Dream's mother. In fact, the Good American founder said it best when she said during an episode of "The Kardashians" (via People), "I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars." Facts!
Khloé Kardashian has a low opinion of Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian first hinted at tension with Blac Chyna shortly after Rob Kardashian proposed to the Lashed Cosmetics founder. "Rob has completely just disconnected from me. He hasn't spoken to me since he told us [that] Chyna was pregnant," Khloé admitted during a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (via E! News). She added that she was upset that Rob wasn't "including [her] in his new life" and insinuated that Chyna was to blame. A Reddit chain also claimed that Khloé had "never liked" Rob's ex-fianceé.
Throughout their time together, Chyna was occasionally violent towards Rob and other members of the family, something that Khloé couldn't forgive. At one point in the Kardashians' court case against Chyna, they alleged (via Vulture), "During an alcohol-and-drug-fueled rampage, Chyna violently attacked Rob, strangled Rob with an iPhone charging cord, repeatedly struck him with her fists and a metal rod, and threw a chair at Rob's car as he drove off to escape her attack." Kylie Jenner also accused Chyna of threatening to hurt her over text, per Glamour.
As a result of Chyna's much-documented substance use, Khloé believes her to be a bad mother to her daughter, Dream. In a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Khloé said that she felt like "a third parent" to Dream, adding that her niece needs "a great maternal influence." The dig? Clearly, Dream wasn't getting that great influence from her mom.
What Blac Chyna and Khloé Kardashian's relationship is like today
Though we know Khloé Kardashian has expressed that she has "no relationship" with Blac Chyna, she does her best to stay cordial, for Dream's sake. For example, when the reality star's comments about being a third parent made headlines, she publicly defended Chyna. "It takes a village to raise a child," Khloé wrote on Instagram Stories (via Page Six). She continued, "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. [Chyna] is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life ... I'm sure the narrative of the Kardashians vs. Chyna is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity."
Chyna corroborated Khloé's account, telling TMZ, "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity." This is in keeping with Chyna's current outlook, as she told fans she was turning over a new leaf in 2023. Currently, the beauty mogul has gotten sober, dissolved her fillers, deactivated her OnlyFans, and removed her implants. "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways," she told Page Six Style. Time will tell whether her focus on self-improvement leads to an improved relationship with Khloé.