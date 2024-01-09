Why We're Worried About Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Beaulieu was just 14 years old when she caught the eye of Elvis Presley when the legendary singer was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. They began a romance that continued throughout her teenage years when she moved into Graceland after he completed his mandatory military service. They eventually married, welcoming daughter Lisa Marie Presley before divorcing just a few years later. Rather than fade away and recede from the spotlight, Priscilla Presley went on to establish herself as a successful actor, appearing in nearly 150 episodes of the TV hit "Dallas" and starring alongside Leslie Nielsen in "The Naked Gun" and its sequels.

More recently, Presley has returned to the forefront of pop culture thanks to a series of projects exhuming her fascinating past. Those include Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning 2022 biopic "Elvis," and director Sofia Coppola's 2023 film "Priscilla," telling the story of her romance and marriage to the King of Rock 'n' Roll from her perspective (using her memoir "Elvis and Me" as source material).

In the midst of all this media attention, Presley has endured some terrible tragedies in her personal life, experiencing some truly heartbreaking situations that would leave even the strongest person devastated. To find out more, keep reading to discover why we're worried about Priscilla Presley.