The Issues That Led To Mary Lou Retton's Financial Struggles

Sports icon Mary Lou Retton, the first American woman to have brought home an individual Olympic gold medal for gymnastics, faced a serious health scare in October 2023, shocking many fans and the sports community at large. At the time, her daughters launched a fundraising campaign to cover her hospitalization expenses, which brought to light the fact that she was in a rough financial spot.

On Retton's SpotFund page, her daughter, McKenna Kelley, wrote that she was diagnosed with a "very rare form of pneumonia" and was "fighting for her life," necessitating her admission into intensive care. Kelley then asked for public support, urging everyone to offer prayers, as well as make financial contributions to help alleviate the burden of the hospital expenses. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," she added.

The fact that Retton's family had to resort to crowdfunding was a surprise to many, especially since the gymnast was once a sports superstar. Despite retiring earlier than her peers, she had seemingly secured her financial future through a series of lucrative endorsement deals for big-name brands, including Energizer, Hasbro, McDonald's, and Purex. She also became the first woman to have her face printed on a Wheaties box. Through the years, she maintained her visibility through her work as a motivational speaker as well as television and film appearances, including a memorable stint as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." However, these projects apparently were not enough to sustain Retton financially in the long term. The Olympian later revealed that she had been grappling with additional health issues, which further strained her finances.