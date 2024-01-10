Don Lemon's Return To The Spotlight Is Straight From Tucker Carlson's Playbook

Don Lemon borrowed a page from Tucker Carlson's playbook when staging his media comeback. The outspoken media personalities lost their high-profile jobs on the same day in April 2023. Lemon lost his long-time on-air role at CNN, following a string of misogynistic incidents against the women he worked with, although the faltering ratings of his morning show were also cited, per AP News. According to former CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, CNN's new management team also wasn't fond of Lemon behind the scenes. Carlson, on the other hand, was fired from Fox News because of a series of racially charged text messages that were a part of the network's $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over claims of election rigging, according to People.

A few months later, Carlson landed a new show on X, formerly known as Twitter, called "Tucker on Twitter," per The Hill. Now Lemon has too. On January 9, Lemon took to his personal X account to officially roll out his new self-hosted show. "My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show," wrote Lemon. "It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening." Lemon also assured his audience that X would be the first platform to broadcast his new project, which will focus on "politics, culture, sports and entertainment," over three weekly episodes, according to the verified X Business account.