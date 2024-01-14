What Led To Garcelle Beauvais And Her Son Jax's Rocky Relationship

Garcelle Beauvais has shared the ups and downs of her life as a single mom ever since joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2020. The "Black Girl Missing" star has an adult son, Oliver Saunders, and twin teen sons, Jax and Jaid Nilon, from her past marriages to Daniel Saunders and Mike Nilon, respectively. All three of Beauvais' sons have made cameos on her Bravo reality show, but in Season 12, Jax, then 14, was part of a major storyline after co-star Erika Jayne cursed at him during his mom's 55th birthday party. Beauvais went into mama bear mode and called out Erika Jayne for her inappropriate behavior toward her teen.

But in a bizarre twist, after the episode aired in August 2022, it was Jax who was hit with backlash on social media. He made his Instagram account private, while Beauvais shared a message from her son in which he made it clear that he "did not sign up for this show" or "have anything to do with the show's drama" (per People). On her end, Beauvais posted to the X app (formerly known as Twitter) to tell fans, "I've been raised to be strong, my life has taught me to be strong, but when it comes to my kids it hurts. It's not OK... It's just a TV show, people. Scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone."'

Fast forward to Season 13, and the family unity hit a big bump as Beauvais' son called her out for not being there for him when he needed her.