Every NFL Star In The Chiefs' Tyler Hynes-Led Hallmark Spoof
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Playoff season is about to kick off in the NFL, and the new Kansas City Chiefs promo for the upcoming postseason will have you doing a double take. The promo video takes a spin on the style of a classic Hallmark Christmas film and even stars Hallmark actor Tyler Hynes. But he's not the only famous name that took part in the fun-filled video.
The football team began teasing the spoof a day before it was released. The Chiefs posted a fake movie poster titled "Falling for Football" that could have passed as a real one. The poster featured Hynes and "Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish as the two romantic leads. They captioned the post, "'Tis the postseason, and it ain't a holiday without a little made-for-TV movie magic. Coming soon."
In the trailer, Parrish is wronged by her fiance after he chose the Chiefs over her and left her at the altar. Fast-forward years later, she meets a nice guy, Hynes, who secretly loves the Chiefs. When Parrish discovers his love for the football team, she's devastated, but she suddenly realizes Hynes can love both football and her. She tells Hynes at the end, "I had forgotten how magical this season can be." The video takes a hilarious spin on a Hallmark Christmas classic, and fans can't get enough, not just because it's funny but because it also features several famous NFL stars.
The star-studded NFL cast of Falling for Football
Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish played romantic leads in the Chiefs parody, where Parrish doesn't want anything to do with a Chiefs fan because of her past romance. Throughout the trailer, the couple had the help of a few A-list NFL characters to discover Parrish's love for Hynes despite his football obsession.
The trailer kicks off with Chiefs alumni Dante Hall and NFL announcer Mitch Holthus, who play side characters. As Parrish begins to suspect Hynes' character, Ben, is hiding something, she confides in her hairdresser, who is none other than Tommy Townsend. Townsend hilariously responds to Parrish's dilemma by saying, "Well, your love life may be a mess but your hair's on point." While walking in town, Parrish stumbles upon Hynes' merchandise shop and spots him fixing Chiefs-inspired friendship bracelets, a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. And what would you know, Donna Kelce even made an appearance herself.
The football mom, who played a diner waitress, offered solid advice to Parrish as she struggled to grasp how Hynes' character could love her and football. Donna says, "You know, the heart can be in two places at once." Chiefs stars Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith then briefly appear in the diner as a cook and a fellow customer before Parrish runs off to reconnect with Hynes. The entire trailer was filled with NFL stars, and it was hard to go one second without one appearing in the hilarious spoof.