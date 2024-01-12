Michelle Obama Spilled Her Icy Feelings About Her Family's Fame

For nearly a decade, the Obamas were thrust into the unforgiving spotlight of media scrutiny. From the moment they occupied the White House to the day they vacated it, Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, have had to withstand a relentless barrage of public attention. But while they emerged largely unscathed with their reputation and dignity intact, Michelle said that it wasn't easy.

In fact, she was openly opposed to Barack running for president, something that the former president said he was still making up for years after leaving the White House. In a 2020 interview on "The Late Show," he dished that his wife tried to talk him out of vying for the Oval Office seat, primarily due to the impact it would have on their family. "Her initial response was 'No,'" he recalled, adding that down the line, she had a change of heart. "But, what is absolutely true is — and I've never fully got out of the dog house for this — is that I put her and our kids through an extraordinarily stressful, difficult sequence in deciding to run for president, right after I had just gone through a tough race." Per Barack, Michelle "stayed mad about it through all eight years."

Michelle's frustration was justified, given the intense media attention the Obamas experienced during those eight years — and even thereafter. Despite managing the spotlight with remarkable grace and poise, the "Becoming" author admitted that dealing with public exposure was one of the most difficult trials she and her family had to endure.