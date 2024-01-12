Inside Scott Disick's Rollercoaster Relationship With Chloe Bartoli

Scott Disick, aka "The Lord," became a reality TV fan favorite thanks to his wit, charm, and sweet dynamic with Khloé Kardashian — definitely not because of his stable love life. Though Disick was famously with Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a decade, he struggled to find his footing in relationships after splitting from the mother of three children. Per Us Weekly, Disick has been linked to a bevy of Hollywood beauties since 2015, including Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Chloe Bartoli, and Rebecca Donaldson. No one seems to have caught his eye for too long, but maybe Bartoli is changing that trend.

According to People, Disick dated the stylist in 2006 before he first got serious with Kourtney. TMZ reported that Kourtney was furious when Disick supposedly cheated on her with Bartoli in the summer of 2015, at a time when the Poosh founder believed him to be "wasted" and "off the wagon." Regardless, Disick and Bartol's summer fling was notable given the fact they'd dated nearly a decade prior. And now, at 40 years old, it seems like Disick is falling back into old patterns, as he's been linked to Bartoli a third time.

Per ET, the pair were spotted vacationing together in St. Barts at the close of 2023 — so what's going on with them? Things are made doubly confusing by the fact Bartoli is in a relationship, and posted an Instagram tribute to boyfriend Adam Bernhard in October. As for her love connection with Disick, here's what we know.