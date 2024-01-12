Inside Scott Disick's Rollercoaster Relationship With Chloe Bartoli
Scott Disick, aka "The Lord," became a reality TV fan favorite thanks to his wit, charm, and sweet dynamic with Khloé Kardashian — definitely not because of his stable love life. Though Disick was famously with Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a decade, he struggled to find his footing in relationships after splitting from the mother of three children. Per Us Weekly, Disick has been linked to a bevy of Hollywood beauties since 2015, including Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Chloe Bartoli, and Rebecca Donaldson. No one seems to have caught his eye for too long, but maybe Bartoli is changing that trend.
According to People, Disick dated the stylist in 2006 before he first got serious with Kourtney. TMZ reported that Kourtney was furious when Disick supposedly cheated on her with Bartoli in the summer of 2015, at a time when the Poosh founder believed him to be "wasted" and "off the wagon." Regardless, Disick and Bartol's summer fling was notable given the fact they'd dated nearly a decade prior. And now, at 40 years old, it seems like Disick is falling back into old patterns, as he's been linked to Bartoli a third time.
Per ET, the pair were spotted vacationing together in St. Barts at the close of 2023 — so what's going on with them? Things are made doubly confusing by the fact Bartoli is in a relationship, and posted an Instagram tribute to boyfriend Adam Bernhard in October. As for her love connection with Disick, here's what we know.
Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli go way back
While not much is known about Scott Disick's 2006 romance with Chloe Bartoli, his fling with the French stylist circa 2015 was highly publicized. The Daily Mail has photos of the two of them lounging in the south of France, with Bartoli strutting her stuff in a black swimsuit. Kourtney Kardashian, who knew of his past with Bartoli, was devastated. "I'm literally on the verge of a mental breakdown ... I've worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids," she said on the Season 10 finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (via SCMP). A source also told Us Weekly, "Scott and Chloe flirt all the time. Kourtney does not want her around Scott."
Per The Daily Mail, Bartoli was branded a "homewrecker" on social media. Kardashian split with Disick over the cheating scandal and The Lord later admitted to his own wrongdoing. "I f***ed up ... I made the worst decision I've ever made in my life," he said, via ET. Even so, it wasn't enough for him to stay away from Bartoli for good. He and the socialite enjoyed some romantic time together in Cannes two years later, per ET. By this point, Disick and Kardashian were old news — in fact, the mom-of-three was on a yacht with then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. This brings us to today, when it seems like Disick and Bartoli have rekindled their old flame on the beach at St. Barts.
Are they or aren't they?
Page Six has all the receipts of Chloe Bartoli and Scott Disick's romantic getaway in 2023. History tells us that these two love everything sun, sand, and swimsuits. But despite the intimate nature of the vacay, a source told Us Weekly it's not what it looks like. "Scott Disick is not dating Chloe Bartoli, they are just friends," the insider said. "They've been friends for a really long time [and] she has a boyfriend. Scott and Chloe have been friendly before and after their relationship." According to People, Bartoli has been dating her business partner, Adam Bernhard, for several years and the pair share two children.
And as much as Disick and Bartoli deny it, there seems to be something between them. For one thing, there's their longstanding history. For another, Bartoli has a type. She once dated actor Jared Leto, whom fans pegged as a dead ringer for Disick, per OK! Magazine. When an interviewer pointed out their similarities, Leto merely thanked them for the flattering comparison. "Wow. Really? Lucky me," he joked.
It could also be that Disick isn't ready to commit. After he split with model Rebecca Donaldson in 2018, a source told E! News, "He is not in a place to seriously date right now." Meanwhile, Bartoli has a boyfriend, and Disick emotionally struggled to see Kourtney Kardashian move on with Travis Barker. "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship," an insider told ET.