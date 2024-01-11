Bombshell New Allegations About Matthew Perry's Behavior Spark Uncomfortable Debate

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew Perry died tragically in October 2023, having been found unconscious in his private hot tub, according to People. The "acute effects of ketamine" were listed as the beloved "Friends" star's official cause of death, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actor had been undergoing regular ketamine infusion therapy, but a doctor had recently prescribed a decrease in his treatments.

Although Perry had long been open about his history of substance use, he spent much of his later years sober, channeling his resources into helping others dealing with addiction, according to Today. In 2022, Perry made it explicitly clear that he wanted his advocacy to supersede the impact of his TV career. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned," Perry said during an interview (via ABC). "I want [helping people] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."

Unfortunately, a shocking report by Us Weekly has challenged Perry's claims that he'd achieved sobriety. Multiple insiders have alleged that Perry was actively abusing substances even while promoting his memoir, a claim of which his friends were reportedly well aware. "Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose," said one source. "He wanted to sell books. Everything was crafted and manipulated; the truth wasn't important." The sources also attacked Perry's character by claiming that he was abusive to multiple loved ones in his personal life, setting the stage for fans to debate about whether or not it's fair to Perry to raise these accusations now that he's gone.