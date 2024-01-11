Bombshell New Allegations About Matthew Perry's Behavior Spark Uncomfortable Debate
The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.
Matthew Perry died tragically in October 2023, having been found unconscious in his private hot tub, according to People. The "acute effects of ketamine" were listed as the beloved "Friends" star's official cause of death, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actor had been undergoing regular ketamine infusion therapy, but a doctor had recently prescribed a decrease in his treatments.
Although Perry had long been open about his history of substance use, he spent much of his later years sober, channeling his resources into helping others dealing with addiction, according to Today. In 2022, Perry made it explicitly clear that he wanted his advocacy to supersede the impact of his TV career. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned," Perry said during an interview (via ABC). "I want [helping people] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."
Unfortunately, a shocking report by Us Weekly has challenged Perry's claims that he'd achieved sobriety. Multiple insiders have alleged that Perry was actively abusing substances even while promoting his memoir, a claim of which his friends were reportedly well aware. "Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose," said one source. "He wanted to sell books. Everything was crafted and manipulated; the truth wasn't important." The sources also attacked Perry's character by claiming that he was abusive to multiple loved ones in his personal life, setting the stage for fans to debate about whether or not it's fair to Perry to raise these accusations now that he's gone.
Insiders claim that Matthew Perry was abusive
Insiders who spoke with Us Weekly have raised questions about the beloved actor's real personality. "He was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive," said one source. "All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim." Another person blamed Perry's failings on his addiction, claiming that it "warped" his personality and changed him for the worse.
The piece also accused Perry of physically abusing his best friend, Morgan Moses. The alleged altercation with Moses took place after she inquired about his prescription drug use. "He threw [Moses] into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed," said the insider of the incident, which ultimately ended their lengthy friendship.
Perry was reportedly sued by an unnamed romantic partner, who claimed that he emotionally and psychologically abused her and introduced her to substance use. "She claimed that he was abusive and got her addicted to drugs, including oxycodone and painkillers," said a source. Although the identity of this woman is unknown, The Daily Mail reported that Perry also got physical with his ex-girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. In 2021, Perry reportedly became angry after Hurwitz initiated a breakup upon finding out he'd been buying gifts for another woman. "He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,'" said a source. "He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues."
Social media condemns attacks against Perry
The concerning allegations surrounding Matthew Perry's life and final years have kickstarted an uncomfortable debate about whether these skeletons would've been better left in the closet. While some users have resorted to making distasteful comments about Perry's difficult sobriety journey and life, most users have proven to be squarely in his corner, rushing to defend him since he can no longer set the record straight. "Why slander this man now, especially when he's not even around to defend himself," one fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "How disgusting you have to be to accuse a dead person of something very serious when they are not here to defend themself," wrote a second supporter.
"I don't care if Matthew Perry was lying about his sobriety to sell books," commented another. "I don't care if his addiction caused him to become abusive and manipulative. At the end of the day, a family is missing their son and big brother. Let us remember him at his best, not at his worst."
"Amazing how people come out of the shadows when someone dies because they can't defend themselves especially someone rich," wrote another fan. Someone else doubted the accusations. "Is it bad to say that I don't 100% believe the Matthew Perry allegations[?]" they posted. Overall, fans don't think it's fair for Perry to be maligned in death — and are questioning the motivation behind releasing this information now.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).