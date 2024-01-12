Strange Things Everyone Ignored About Jeffrey Epstein

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and child abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein proved to be one of the worst criminals of his time, but his various illicit sex acts continued for decades before federal investigators caught on to his nefarious lifestyle. His celebrity-studded lifestyle saw him fraternizing with the likes of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew. Several of them have been accused of engaging in sexual abuse as well, incidents which allegedly occurred on two of Epstein's former private islands.

Allegedly, more than one hundred women are said to have come out against Epstein over the years, but it wouldn't be until 2019 that he faced a federal indictment. The former financier was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, but he committed suicide in a prison awaiting his trial that year.

Despite his grandeur lifestyle and attendance at some of New York City's most exclusive parties, much of Epstein's life remains a mystery. His former long-term partner Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being found guilty of several sex trafficking charges for Epstein, and she has long tried to convince the public of her innocence. Lengthy depositions and revelations continue to surface about Epstein long after his death, as the mystery of his life remains a tangled web of wealth and power placed in the wrong hands. We're breaking down all the strange things that everyone ignored about Epstein.