What Ghislaine Maxwell's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Ghislaine Maxwell was once rubbing shoulders with the likes of Prince Andrew and the Clintons before her long-time partner, Jeffrey Epstein, was caught in a sex trafficking scheme that she helped foster. The former socialite was convicted in 2021 after she was found guilty of helping groom several underage women to be abused by Epstein. The latter was charged with sex trafficking dozens of women — some as young as 14 years old — in an undercover operation he and Maxwell headed; one that involved alleged wild orgies on his private island and paying girls in exchange for sexual favors and massages.

Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell just over a month after his arrest, leaving his life partner Maxwell in his wake to shoulder the brunt of the controversy. The British businesswoman was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for her part in the sex-trafficking scandal, telling (via the New York Post) the victims involved: "I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you closure."

The former socialite has since traded couture gowns for a prisoner uniform as she serves time at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison in Florida. Maxwell and around 900 other female inmates call the prison home, complete with dorm-style housing that offers little to no comparison to the previous lavish life that her crimes afforded her. From prison checker contests to bonding with convicted murderers — here's a look at what Maxwell's life in prison is really like.