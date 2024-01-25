Why Ghislaine Maxwell Is Suspicious About Jeffrey Epstein's Death

The following article includes references to suicide and sexual assault.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier charged with sex trafficking, died by suicide in 2019, but to this day, doubts still linger about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Even Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former partner who is serving time behind bars for facilitating his sexual exploitation of underage girls, remains skeptical. She continues to harbor suspicions about Epstein's death, whether it was truly self-inflicted or perhaps the result of foul play. It was on August 10, 2019, when the disgraced financier was found unresponsive inside his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

At the time, he was facing up to 45 years in prison for operating a sex ring on his private island involving underage women and many of his high-profile friends. He was discovered with a noose fashioned out of a bedsheet around his neck and was brought to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson concluded that Epstein indeed died by suicide, confirming in a statement that his official cause of death was determined "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings," (via AP News).

A June 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Justice also found that there was "no criminality" surrounding Epstein's death. Still, ironically, a poll conducted by Insider revealed that nearly half of Americans surveyed speculated that he might have been murdered, a belief seemingly shared by Maxwell herself.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).