The Truth About Jeffrey Epstein's Island

The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.

Years after his death, Jeffrey Epstein remains a shadowy figure shrouded in mystery and scandal. A convicted pedophile who rubbed shoulders with presidents, royalty, and some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful people, Epstein was accused of sex trafficking underaged girls in a sick scheme that spanned decades — his girlfriend-accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted for her role in those crimes.

The source of Epstein's fortune — estimated at more than $600 million — remains murky, and many theories have been floated. Was he running a Ponzi scheme? Laundering money for the rich and famous? Or maybe even blackmailing them? That's still a matter of conjecture, as are whispers that he was an intelligence asset, working for the CIA or possibly Israel's Mossad.

While those mysteries remain unknown, what has been established is that ground zero of Epstein's nefarious activities was Little St. James, a tiny island within the U.S. Virgin Islands. On that private island, Epstein constructed a top-secret compound, replete with helipad, hidden CCTV cameras, and luxurious amenities. Over the years, there have been many reports about Little St. James, some of which are proven facts but much of which has remained hidden. As for what took place there prior to Epstein's death, there have been numerous allegations made — many of them shocking beyond belief. To find out more, read on to discover the truth about Jeffrey Epstein's island.