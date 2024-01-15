A Deep Dive Into Melania Trump's Hush-Hush Past With Jeffrey Epstein

No one wants to be connected to Jeffrey Epstein because of his history of sex trafficking. But you can't erase the past, and whether it's a shock or not, Melania Trump has had a hush-hush connection with the former businessman.

It's no secret that her husband and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, ran in the same circle as Epstein. In 2002, Donald revealed he had known Epstein for 15 years in New York Magazine and praised the businessman, calling him a "terrific guy." He said, "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life." At this time, Donald had been well into his relationship with Melania, but although Donald was close with Epstein, it was unclear how the former first lady tied into this friendship.

In 2004, the same year Donald proposed to Melania, the businessman had a falling out with Epstein. According to the New York Post, the relationship terminated after the two men fought over a Florida property, which Donald ended up acquiring. Despite the fallout, it didn't erase the friendship that Epstein and Donald once had. And because the former president was close to Epstein, so was Melania, although her relationship with the businessman was kept more private.